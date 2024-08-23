Hallmark Orders ‘The Last Resort’; Starts Filming in Victoria in September

A tale of self-discovery and romantic exploration is in the works at Hallmark! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the network has ordered the television film ‘The Last Resort.’ The project will start filming in Victoria, British Columbia, in September. The plot revolves around a professional chef who returns to her hometown to help rescue her sister’s struggling restaurant. During her stay, she unexpectedly reunites with her old teenage crush, prompting her to reassess her true desires in life. The cast and crew of the TV movie are under wraps at this point.

Recently, Hallmark has also ordered ‘Ripple,’ which will begin filming in September in Toronto, Ontario. Directed by Amanda Tapping with a screenplay by Joni Lefkowitz, this TV movie follows the interconnected lives of four New Yorkers, each facing a critical turning point. One is battling a severe illness, another is grieving a significant loss, a third is navigating the uncertainty of unemployment, and the fourth is holding on to a fragile hope. Although they are strangers, their lives unfold in proximity, hinting at an inevitable intertwining of their fates.

The network’s upcoming Christmas lineup includes ‘The Next Christmas Classic,’ which centers on Maggie, a struggling singer-songwriter who decides to return home for Christmas earlier than she had planned. Hoping the holiday spirit will ignite her creativity for a new hit song, she encounters Archer, a wealthy tech developer looking to reconnect with his roots. Although their worlds initially clash, they soon discover shared interests. As they spend more time together, Maggie’s creative spark is reignited, and their initial differences evolve into an endearing romance.

Victoria has long been a popular filming location for Hallmark, with productions such as this year’s ‘Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans’ taking advantage of the scenic city in British Columbia. Previous Hallmark favorites, such as ‘It Was Always You’ and ‘Love at First Dance,’ were also shot in the region.

