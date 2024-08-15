Hallmark Orders Trading Up Christmas; Starts Filming in Hamilton

Hallmark’s preparations for Christmas now include a sibling drama! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the latest addition to the network’s holiday catalog is the television film ‘Trading Up Christmas.’ The project’s principal photography will start in Hamilton, Ontario, in September.

The plot follows a determined woman who faces the predicament of her sister and niece becoming homeless right before the holidays. She embarks on an inventive and unconventional mission: “trading up” from a minor possession by making a series of exchanges for items of increasing value, all with the ultimate aim of getting them a new home in time for Christmas.

Hallmark has expanded its holiday lineup with ‘Christmas Dance,’ a heartwarming television film set to begin filming in Toronto, Ontario, in September. The plot centers on a young autistic woman who is determined to express her gratitude for her mother’s unwavering support. She organizes an inclusive school dance by pouring her heart into the event, hoping that it will help her mother find love.

The network’s Christmas catalog also includes ‘Christmas With the Singhs,’ which is set to start filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, on August 26 under the direction of Panta Mosleh. The movie follows Asha Singh, a Christmas lover who is asked to work during the holidays at a hospital. Her festive spirit gets a boost when she reconnects with Jake, a former classmate, and their rekindled friendship turns into something special, culminating in a proposal the following year.

Hallmark bolstered its upcoming slate by ordering three follow-up TV movies to last year’s ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane.’ The sequel, ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane #2,’ will be shot in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia. Starring Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, and James Denton, the original film revolves around three couples who celebrate the holidays while dealing with significant turning points in their lives.

Hallmark films such as ‘Riding the Bus with My Sister’ and ‘The Christmas Cure‘ were also shot in Hamilton, making it one of the network’s most preferred locations.

Read More: Hallmark Orders Howliday Season