Where Was Hallmark’s The Christmas Cure Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by John Bradshaw, Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas Cure’ is a romantic movie that revolves around Vanessa, an emergency room doctor in Los Angeles who returns to her hometown for the holiday season. She learns that her father, also a doctor plans to retire and close the family’s medical practice before Christmas. She attempts to help out in the clinic with her father, her mother, Martha and her brother Kyle. While she reconnects with her family, her feelings grow stronger for her high school ex-boyfriend Mitch.

The emotional visit to her hometown reminds her of her roots and how much she earned for such memorable moments. However, she must choose between returning to Los Angeles and getting the awaiting promotion or staying with Mitch and her family. The romantic movie deals with numerous interesting themes, rekindling romance and family traditions, making the viewers hooked on the narrative. In addition, what makes one wonder is the use of intriguing visual backdrops throughout the movie. So, if you wish to find out where ‘The Christmas Cure’ was lensed, let us fill you in on all the details!

The Christmas Cure Filming Locations

‘The Christmas Cure’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Hamilton. The principal photography for the Hallmark movie commenced in March 2017 and wrapped up within a month. Although there are no mountains in the area, there are substantial uplands in Ontario, particularly in the Canadian Shield. It also has several lakes and rivers that are rich in minerals. The province is an excellent location for filming because of its vast and varied scenery, which includes the Hallmark movie. Without further ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations in the romantic comedy film!

Hamilton, Ontario

‘The Christmas Cure’ was lensed in Hamilton, specifically in the community of Dundas (a former town) in Ontario. The cast and crew set up camp at 21 King Street in West Dundas where the cast was shot walking outside the famous store named Amarettos. It is popularly called Valley Town because it is situated at the bottom of the Niagara Escarpment on Lake Ontario’s western edge.

Hamilton is part of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Due to its advantageous geographical location, the city and its neighboring regions have a rich history dating back to before the colonial era. Besides, Hamilton serves as one of North America’s major trading and transportation hubs due to its position on Lake Ontario.

Thanks to its well-developed infrastructure, Hamilton is a favorite among filmmakers to record their projects. Those looking forward to shooting movies set during the colder parts of the year also prefer the city as a location. Additionally, Hamilton’s proximity to Toronto is a significant factor regarding its popularity as a production spot. Over the years, the city has served as the backdrop of several Christmas movies like ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake‘ and ‘Secrets in the Family.’

The Christmas Cure Cast

In the romantic movie, Brooke Nevin portrays the emergency room doctor, Vanessa Turner. You may recognize Brooke from other productions such as ‘The Comebacks,’ ‘My Suicide,’ ‘It Takes a Christmas Village,’ and ‘I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.’ On the other hand, Steve Byers essays the role of Mitch. The actor has appeared in productions such as ‘Slasher,’ ‘Immortals,’ ‘Flatliners,’ and ‘The Perfect Pairing.’

The supporting cast comprises Patrick Duffy as Bruce Turner, Kathleen Laskey as Martha Turner, Dale Whibley as Kyle Turner, Jocelyn Hudon as Shelly, Pip Dwyer as Mary, Charlie Boyle as Casey, Pam Hyatt as Mrs Willis, Vanessa Burns as Susan, Conrad Coates as Dr. Campbell, Adrian Groulx as Billy, Susie McLean as Billy’s Mother, Jodie Dowdall as Bonnie, Avery Glover as Little Vanessa, Jacob Soley as Little Mitch, Toby Proctor as Pete, and Samantha Espie as Betty.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Snow Bride Filmed? Who is in the Cast?