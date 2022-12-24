Where Was Hallmark’s Snow Bride Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Tracy Andreen, Hallmark’s ‘Snow Bride’ is a fun-filled romantic comedy movie that follows the gossip-tabloid reporter Greta Kaine who works for a famous entertainment magazine, ‘Pulse! Gossip.’ On her search for her next juicy story that could make or break her career as the editor of the magazine’s new online incarnation, she heads to the Big Bear property of late Senator Tannenhill, whose sons might be proposing marriage during Christmas. Her rival reporter, Wes, is also on the same mission and eventually gets a head start. Events unfold, and somehow Greta becomes a guest of the family and uncovers the truth about the family. She finds out that the rich family comprising the matriarch Maggie Tannenhill and caretaker Peters, are one of the most humble and down-to-earth people she has ever met.

A great dilemma strikes her as she must choose between the greatest story of her life or protecting the humble family’s integrity. The heartwarming narrative, wrapped up with some good old Christmas settings, keeps the viewers hooked. Moreover, the locations against the beautiful backdrops elevate the overall essence of the holiday film. Thus, it is natural for you to want to learn about the actual filming sites of ‘Snow Bride’ and if it was filmed on location. Let’s delve in!

Snow Bride Filming Locations

‘Snow Bride’ was set and filmed entirely in California, especially in Big Bear Lake in Big Bear Valley. Principal photography of the film began in July 2013 and was wrapped up within a month. Without wasting more time, let’s dive into the details of the filming locations of the Hallmark movie.

Big Bear Lake, California

All the pivotal sequences of the holiday film, ‘Snow Bride’, were shot in and around Big Bear Lake city in California. Located in the San Bernardino Mountains on Big Bear Lake’s south side and encircled by the San Bernardino National Forest, Big Bear Lake is a tiny city in San Bernardino County, California. The film featured the famous Village Sweet Shop at 40736 Village Drive in Bear Big Lake. The location is a popular filming location owing to its picturesque settings, beautiful mountains, and amazing lake.

Big Bear Lake is the largest recreational lake in Southern California. Its broadest point is roughly a mile long and seven miles long. Fishing was and still is one of the most popular pastimes in Big Bear throughout the summer. Trout, bass, and catfish are the fish species that are most prevalent. Additionally, highly popular are horseback riding, mountain biking, and hiking. Several trails for hiking with varied levels of difficulty are available in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Big Bear Lake transforms into a popular skiing and snowboarding location for Southern California throughout the winter months. Bear Mountain and Snow Summit are the two ski areas. Besides ‘Snow Bride,’ Big Bear Lake city has aided the production of several filming projects over the years, such as ‘Gone with the Wind,’ ‘Magnolia,’ ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas,’ and others.

Snow Bride Cast

Katrina Law does an excellent job as the gossip-tabloid reporter Greta Kaine. You might recognize the talented actress from her appearances in ‘Arrow,’ ‘Apparition,’ ‘Spartacus,’ and ‘Zeroes.’ On the other hand, Jordan Belfi plays Ben Tannenhill, the son of the Tannenhill family and Greta’s love interest. He has made appearances in other productions including, ‘Entourage,’ ‘All American,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Patricia Richardson as Maggie Tannenhill, Susie Abromeit as Claire Sinclaire, Robert Curtis Brown as Peters, Bobby Campo as Jared Tannenhill, Tom Lenk as Wesley Sharp, Jake Ryan Scott as Taylor, Stewart Scott as Mayor, Tony Genaro as The Baker, Mike Beaver as Paprazzo Al, Tania Gunadi as Julie, George Wyner as Lou Blanco, Glenn Gordon as Steve, Scott Thomas Reynolds as Charlie (Barista), Dana Barron as Doria, Natalie Salins as Bridal Employee, Demetria George as Doria’s Mother-in-Law, Demetra.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s The Sweetest Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?