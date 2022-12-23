Where Was Hallmark’s The Sweetest Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Sweetest Christmas’ is a fun Christmas-themed movie that adds a unique twist to the romantic comedy genre. Directed by Terry Ingram, it follows the struggling chef Kylie Watson who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to be accepted in the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition. Unfortunately, her oven breaks down the night before the finals. Completely devasted, she reaches out to her last resort, her ex-boyfriend Nick Mazannti, who runs a local pizzeria. Their romance rekindles over gingerbread baking.

However, things get complicated when another ex-boyfriend, Ralphie, comes into the picture and tries to patch things up with Kylie. She must pull herself up and make the right choice or risk losing her love and the contest. Featuring stellar performances from the talented cast members and a fun-filled narrative, ‘The Sweetest Christmas’ keeps the audience entertained till the end. Moreover, the charming small-town setting and the cheerful Christmas visuals make them curious to know where the holiday romance was shot. So, if you’re looking for the same answer, allow us to enlighten you.

The Sweetest Christmas Filming Locations

‘The Sweetest Christmas’ was entirely filmed in British Columbia, specifically in the port city of Vancouver. Principal photography for the Hallmark movie commenced on June 12, 2017, and was wrapped up by June 30 of the same year. British Columbia’s diverse landscape, which features snow-clad mountains, lush forests, rivers, urban cities, and charming small towns, is an ideal location for the sweet holiday film. Now, let’s explore the particular places featured in the rom-com!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Sweetest Christmas’ were lensed in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in British Columbia. It seems that the filming unit set up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. After all, given Vancouver’s diverse and picturesque landscape and surrounding locations, it offers the ideal backdrop for romantic movies, including ‘The Sweetest Christmas.’

Dubbed Hollywood North, Vancouver is one of the most prominent production hubs mostly due to its vibrant and picturesque beauty, favorable climate, hospitality, skilled technicians, and other production facilities it offers. It is home to a number of tourist attractions, such as the Vancouver Maritime Museum, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre, and the Vancouver Museum. It reportedly serves as the backdrop of more than 50 Hallmark productions each year. Several movies like ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ ‘A Maple Valley Christmas,’ and ‘Time For Him to Come Home for Christmas‘ have been shot in the beautiful city.

The Sweetest Christmas Cast

Lacey Chabert has done a fantastic job in portraying the protagonist Kylie in the Hallmark film. She might seem like a familiar face to some of you as she has been featured in several movies and TV shows over the course of her acting career. She features in ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Not Another Teen Movie,’ and ‘Black Christmas.’ On the other hand, Lea Coco essays the role of Nick, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend who owns a family-owned Pizza place. You may recognize him from his roles in ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Sinister 2,’ ‘Saving Lincoln’ and others. Additionally, Jonathan Adamas plays the role of Kylie’s other ex-boyfriend, Ralphie. He has made appearances in productions including, ‘The Death and Return of Superman,’ ‘Last Man Standing,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Christmas film are Brenden Sunderland as Bobby, Lara Gilchrist as Tina, Lane Edwards as Alex, Jill Morrison as Michelle, Brenda Crichlow as Judge Linda, Ava Grace Cooper as Hannah, Mar Andersons as Tom, Corina Akeson as Ina, Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Harper, Emma Pedersen as Miss Emma, Pia Shandel as Older Woman, Karen Khunkhun as Female Reporter, Sarah Porscheta as Pretty Blonde Woman, Christine Laliberté as Gill/ Contestant, and Mario Casoria as Jim / Contestant.

