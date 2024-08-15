Hallmark Orders Christmas Dance; Starts Filming in Toronto in September

Hallmark continues to bolster its Christmas line-up! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the latest addition to the network’s holiday slate is the television film ‘Christmas Dance.’ The project’s filming will start in Toronto, Ontario, in September. The TV movie centers on an autistic young woman who plans an inclusive school dance in a heartfelt gesture to show appreciation for her mother’s constant support. Along the way, she also hopes to help her mother find a new romantic relationship as the holiday season approaches. The cast and crew are currently under wraps.

Hallmark has recently ordered another television film for the holiday season titled ‘Howliday Season.’ The project, which is set to begin filming next month in Vancouver, British Columbia, follows a tourism blogger and a pet rescue owner who find themselves drawn together when their dogs become a viral “canine couple.” As their pets’ budding romance delights the online world, the two owners start to notice a romantic spark of their own.

Another Hallmark project is gearing up to enter production in Vancouver. Panta Mosleh’s ‘Christmas With the Singhs‘ will start filming on August 26 in the city. The TV movie follows Asha Singh, a Christmas enthusiast who unexpectedly has to work through the holidays at a hospital. Her wish for some festive cheer is granted when she reconnects with Jake, a former classmate, turning her holiday shift into something truly special, culminating in a proposal the following year.

Hallmark’s upcoming holiday releases include Heather Hawthorn-Doyle’s ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter.’ The plot revolves around Settie Rose, a determined matriarch eager to win her community’s annual holiday letter-writing competition. Despite her best efforts, Settie always lands the last place, but she’s determined to take the top spot this year. Enlisting the help of a novelist named Juan, who is battling writer’s block, Settie plans to craft the perfect letter. When the neighbors mistakenly believe Juan is the fiancé of her daughter Lily, she keeps up the charade, all while transforming the holiday season into a whirlwind of celebration and creativity.

Vancouver remains a preferred backdrop for Hallmark productions, having hosted the network’s festive releases such as ‘Love, Lights, Hanukkah!‘ and ‘A Little Christmas Charm.’

