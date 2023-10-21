Where Was Hallmark’s Under the Christmas Sky Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Séan Geraughty, Hallmark’s ‘Under The Christmas Sky’ is a romantic drama film that follows two individuals who must overcome their differences to create a magical Christmas exhibit. Kat is an astronaut on the rise until an accident leaves her with a blind spot, halting her promising career. With Christmas being her favorite holiday, her parents and brother Andy strive to lift her spirits, filling her time with activities like cookie-making, tree decorating, and holiday shopping. However, Kat still yearns for her driving spark. When Andy learns of an exhibit at the local planetarium, he immediately thinks of his sister, Kat.

With a little nudging, she agrees to consult. Kat collaborates with curator David, who is initially reluctant to accept outside help. Their task is to incorporate community involvement and Christmas into their planning. Initially, their differing approaches and personalities cause friction. Yet, as they navigate through the magic of Christmas, Kat and David discover common ground, ultimately finding harmony in their shared mission. Given the setting of the holidays and brightly lit sites in the backdrop of several scenes, the audience can’t help but wonder where ‘Under The Christmas Sky’ was shot. Well, let’s explore the same and get rid of your curiosities if any!

Under The Christmas Sky Filming Locations

‘Under The Christmas Sky’ was shot entirely in Manitoba, the fifth-most populous province in the Great White North, especially in the city of Winnipeg. According to reports, the principal photography for the romantic movie took place in the early months of Summer 2023, mainly in June of the same year. This heartwarming tale unfolds in a variety of interesting locations, so, let’s not waste any time and explore the specific locations that make an appearance in this Hallmark film!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The shooting for Séan Geraughty’s ‘Under the Christmas Sky’ took place in and around the capital city of Manitoba — Winnipeg — which is named after Lake Winnipeg. Situated on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers, the city consists of vast and versatile terrains, which are ever so evident in the backdrop of several important scenes. The towering establishments and local landmarks that might feature in the Hallmark film are the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Wesley Hall, Saint Boniface Cathedral, and the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

While, many of Hallmark’s Christmas movies are shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, Winnipeg is not behind. Notably, Winnipeg has been the backdrop of many Hallmark Christmas movies including the 2018 comedy-drama film ‘A Christmas in Tennessee’, and the 2020 movies ‘Amazing the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Winter Romance,’ and ‘Christmas By Starlight.’ Besides that, the city’s locales also feature heavily on ‘Run,’ ‘Dark Harvest,’ ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story,’ and ‘The Haunting in Connecticut.’

Under The Christmas Sky Cast

‘Under the Christmas Sky’ brings together a stellar cast led by Jessica Parker Kennedy and Ryan Paevey, who play the roles of Kat Butler and David Robinson, respectively. Kennedy, known for her memorable performance in ‘The Flash‘, brings her charm and talent to the character of Kat, while Paevey, celebrated for his role in the TV series ‘General Hospital’, steps into the shoes of David, adding depth to the movie’s narrative. The ensemble cast also includes Andrew Bushell as Andy, bringing his experience from ‘Jump, Darling’, Sydney Sabiston as Celeste, following her role in ‘All Fun and Games’, and Sarah Luby as Jenna, known for her work in ‘The Disappearance of Cari Farver‘.

Derek Kun plays Roy Ketz, a character distinct from his role in ‘Francesca Quinn, PI‘, and Cherrel Holder takes on the role of Sharon, adding to her filmography that includes ‘Fractured‘. The film also marks the debut of Emmy Richardson, who takes on the role of Lily, promising a fresh and exciting addition to the cast. Richardson’s performance is sure to leave an impression on audiences and pave the way for a successful career. Together, this talented cast weaves a heartwarming tale that captures the essence of Christmas, filled with joy, laughter, and the magic of the holiday season.

