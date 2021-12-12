Hallmark’s Sister Swap: Christmas in the City: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Hallmark’s ‘Sister Swap: Christmas in the City’ follows sisters Meg and Jennifer on a warm holiday tale. The two sisters arrive in each other’s towns just before Christmas, and Meg delves into helping out at her sister’s restaurant. However, when she meets Joe, who works at the restaurant, sparks begin to fly between Meg and him.

Part of the ‘Sister Swap’ series, the film has all the warm Christmas décor that one would expect in the backdrop of a holiday movie. Considering the story takes place across multiple towns, where was the movie filmed? If you’ve been wondering the same, we’ve got your back! Here are the filming locations of ‘Sister Swap: Christmas in the City.’

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City: Filming Locations

The film was shot in Utah, with additional filming carried out in British Columbia. Scenes were seemingly mostly shot on location, and principal photography appears to have lasted between April 12, 2021, and May 22, 2021, with additional production carried out from July 5, 2021, to August 5, 2021. Interestingly, both ‘Sister Swap: Christmas in the City’ and ‘Sister Swap: Hometown Holiday’ were filmed simultaneously, with particular scenes shot from multiple angles so they could be used in both movies. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations used to bring the movie to life.

Salt Lake City, Utah

The production team spent time filming in Salt Lake City, which is where one of the titular sisters, Jennifer, runs a restaurant. Scenes were seemingly shot on location around the downtown area, and we also catch glimpses of a few residential neighborhoods in the movie.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Lensing also took place extensively in Vancouver, British Columbia, with multiple scenes shot on location across the city. The varied backdrops that Vancouver offers gave the film crew a wide range of picturesque options to choose from.

Filming was also seemingly carried out in a residential neighborhood. In fact, most of the scenes depicting the sisters’ hometown of Hazelwood were likely shot in Vancouver.

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City Cast

The cast is led by Ashley Williams, who essays the role of Meg. Williams has a prolific acting career across film, television, and theatre. She has appeared in films like ‘Bad Hurt’ and ‘Lovesick’ and television shows like ‘Saving Grace,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ among many others. Her involvement in Hallmark films is also extensive, and you can see her in ‘Christmas in Evergreen’ and ‘October Kiss.’

Her sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, essays Meg’s on-screen sibling, Jennifer. Williams-Paisley is known for her popular role in the well-loved comedy ‘Father of the Bride,’ and has also appeared in a host of films and television series including ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Nashville.’ Meanwhile, Keith Robinson steps into the shoes of Meg’s romantic interest, Joe. The supporting cast includes Anna Holbrook as Debbie and Kevin Nealon as Uncle Dave.

