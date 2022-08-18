Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the sixth episode of the third season of HBO Max’s ‘Harley Quinn,’ titled ‘Joker: The Killing Vote,’ the focus is not on Harley ( Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). Instead, the Joker (Alan Tudyk) takes center stage. The erstwhile Clown Prince of Crime struggles to get his stepchildren, Benicio and Sofia, into a program to learn the Spanish language. Discovering how clogged the government system is, he makes certain decisions that are bound to affect the show’s narrative in the long run. Meanwhile, James Gordon’s campaign to become the next Mayor of Gotham goes entirely off the rails, and even his daughter abandons him. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

The episode’s title is a reference to “Batman: The Killing Joke,’ a controversial 1988 one-shot graphic novel written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Brian Bolland. It inspired the 2016 animated film of the same name. ‘Joker: The Killing Vote’ begins with the Joker having a nightmare. Initially, it seems that it is about Batman cornering him in a dark alley. But then, the Joker manages to take off the mask of his enemy, and it is revealed to be Debbie, the mother of one of the other students at Benicio and Sofia’s school. The Joker wakes with a start and admits to his girlfriend Bethany that he indeed had a nightmare about Debbie.

The episode, in parts, is formatted like a sitcom. There is also a reference to the “we live in a society” meme. The Joker goes to speak to the school receptionist about entering his stepchildren into the Spanish immersion program. Debbie soon arrives, and it is revealed that her children’s names are on the list for the program. Debbie mocks the Joker, boasting about her connection to the election committee.

The Joker tries to make peace by making a dish for Debbie, but neither his charm nor his food works. Meanwhile, Gordon’s campaign is going as disastrously as ever. He has spent $400 million on ads without telling Two-Face about it. It appears that Gordon did receive funding from Bruce and the others from the Court of Owls but has squandered all the money. Barbara tries to convince her father to let the public see what he believes in, but it becomes apparent that Gordon himself isn’t sure what his ideals are. The incumbent Mayor of Gotham dies during a live debate with Gordon. Just when it seems that Gordon will become the next mayor, the Joker joins the race.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 6 Ending: Is Two-Face Dead?

No, Two-Face isn’t dead. As the Joker’s mayoral campaign quickly gains massive popularity, Two-Face kidnaps Benicio and holds him hostage in the abandoned Bonus Brothers Carnival and Amusement Park. When Gordon learns about this, he tries to dissuade Two-Face, claiming he trusted him. A disbelieving Two-Face points out that his pseudonym should have been enough to deter Gordon from trusting him. He reveals that He wants to make Gordon mayor so he can be a district attorney again. For that purpose, he even poisoned the erstwhile mayor.

When the Joker shows up, Two-Face traps him and Benicio in one of the rides of the amusement park and switches it on. However, Gordon knocks Two-Face out and rescues them before they fall to their deaths. The Joker then stops Gordon from killing Two-Face. Later, when Two-Face gets up and tries to shoot Gordon, Bethany arrives and slams her car into him. Two-Face survives, and the Joker convinces his girlfriend not to beat the villain to death with a tire wrench.

Will the Joker Become the Mayor?

The Joker is contesting the election on a socialist platform. He promises educational reform, redistribution of wealth, disbandment of the police department, and universal healthcare. This gains him massive popularity among the people of Gotham. Even Barbara switches sides, after her father chooses to keep Two-Face as his campaign manager. The humor of this aspect of the narrative seems to be two-fold.

On the one hand, the Joker identifies as a socialist. On the other hand, he is the only one with any legitimate policy. If the Joker does become the mayor, which increasingly seems like a possibility, it is bound to embroil him in a conflict with Bruce Wayne, a prominent member of Gotham’s one-percenter class.

