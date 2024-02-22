Financial Drama Series ‘Haven’ in the Works at Prime Video

The crime novelist Sotiris Nikias, best known as Ray Celestin, has a new Prime Video series in the works. Titled ‘Haven,’ the filming of the project is set to commence in London, England, in May. Celestin serves as the writer of the show with Sam Miller on board as the director. The series will unfold as a drama set in the financial hub of London.

Celestin received acclaim for his debut novel ‘The Axeman’s Jazz,’ which secured the CWA New Blood Award for the best debut crime novel of the year and earned a place on various Books of the Year lists. His follow-up work ‘Dead Man’s Blues’ not only won the Historia Historical Thriller of the Year Award but also garnered nominations for several other prestigious awards. These novels are integral parts of ‘The City Blues Quartet,’ a series that intricately navigates the intertwined histories of jazz and the mob throughout the mid-twentieth century. He also wrote and co-directed a short titled ‘Another Day,’ which follows a teen sci-fi fan named Brendan, who skips school to look after his seriously ill mother.

Miller, a BAFTA Award-winner and a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, recently directed ‘The Playboy Bunny Murder,’ a TV miniseries in which Marcel Theroux investigates unsolved murders of young women dating back to the 1970s, uncovering a dark and violent underbelly beneath the opulence of London’s exclusive nightlife. He also directed an episode of the latest season of ‘Black Mirror‘ and four episodes of the TV series ‘Surface.’

In 2021, Miller directed the TV movie ‘Danny Boy,’ which delves into the accusations of war crimes faced by Brian Wood in Iraq. The filmmaker achieved critical acclaim for directing all 12 episodes of ‘I May Destroy You,’ a show exploring the complexities of sexual consent in modern dating and relationships, which earned him his BAFTA Award for Best Director. His other notable credits include episodes of TV shows such as ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Daredevil,’ and ‘Flesh and Bone.’

London, the principal setting and location of the series, previously hosted the production of Jason Statham-starrer ‘The Beekeeper‘ and the Matthew Vaughn comedy ‘Argylle.’

