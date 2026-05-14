‘Heartland’ Renewed for Season 20 at CBC

CBC has greenlit the family drama series ‘Heartland’ for its twentieth season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Calgary, Alberta, between May 12 and August 31 this year. Heather Conkie, Mark Haroun, Ken Craw, Pamela Pinch, and Bonnie Fairweather serve as writers, with Dean Bennett and Ken Filewych on board to direct.

The Season 19 finale (Episode 10), titled ‘Forgiveness,’ begins with Georgie preparing for the Springview Grand Prix. While it is clear that her horse Phoenix’s age is taking a toll on him, as he refuses to jump during training, Georgie’s conviction and faith in him ultimately lead the duo to win the competition. Georgie then reveals that she has received an offer from a stable in Austria, and she is all set to go.

On the other hand, we see Lou and Jack finally start to let go of the reins of Heartland. While Lou starts thinking about taking a loan after losing the cattle, Jack accepts hearing aids, and they start trusting others to do their job of protecting and caring for the ranch. Meanwhile, Jack, Lou, and Nathan track the cattle to Wes Calstrom’s property. Nathan soon deduces that his sister, Gracie, was involved in the theft. Despite finding out from his father about Gracie’s loyalty and the extent to which she can go to protect her business, he offers her a chance to avoid prison by selling him her half of Pryce Ranch. Gracie accepts the deal and leaves.

The finale ends with Nathan, Amy, and her daughter Lyndy arriving at Nathan’s childhood spot that has fireflies. As the little insects light up the surroundings, Nathan proposes to Amy, asking her to come with him to Salt Spring Island, where the three shall begin a new life together. The episode ends before Amy answers.

Considering how Season 19 ends, characters we can expect to return in Season 20 include Lou (Michelle Morgan), Jack (Shaun Johnston), Nathan (Spencer Lord), Amy (Amber Marshall), Lyndy (twins Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer), Georgie (Alisha Newton), Caleb (Kerry James), Peter Walter Morris (Gabriel Hogan), and Mitch Cutty (Kevin McGarry).

Read More: Phoebe Dynevor’s ‘Dirty’ Starts Filming in Manchester in September