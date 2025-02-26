10 Best Movies and Shows About Horses on Netflix (February 2025)

Horses have galloped through the history of cinema, leaving an unforgettable mark on the silver screen. From charging into battle to standing steadfast beside cowboys, they have been more than just companions — they’ve been symbols of strength, loyalty, and freedom. Whether as a fleeting presence in a grand narrative or as the heart of the story itself, horses captivate audiences with their grace and spirit. If you appreciate these majestic creatures, Netflix offers a selection of films and shows that beautifully showcase their essence. We’ve carefully curated the best horse-centric movies and series streaming right now — each one a testament to their enduring magic in storytelling.

10. My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (2022-2025)

‘My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale’ expands the vibrant world of ‘My Little Pony’ with a fresh, playful take on the beloved franchise. Designed for both younger audiences and longtime fans, the show brings humor, adventure, and heartfelt lessons through the daily escapades of the ponies of Equestria. With its charming animation and bite-sized storytelling, the show captures the essence of friendship, self-discovery, and teamwork — core themes that have made the franchise an enduring favorite. While it leans into whimsical fun, it also embraces the importance of individuality and unity, making it more than just a colorful adventure. Whether you’re a devoted fan or a newcomer, ‘My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale’ is an engaging, lighthearted addition to the world of horse-centric storytelling. You can watch it here.

9. Ponysitters Club (2018)

A heartwarming series for young viewers, ‘Ponysitters Club’ follows a group of kids who come together to rescue and care for animals at a family-run horse rescue ranch. The show beautifully blends themes of compassion, responsibility, and teamwork, making it a wholesome and educational watch. What sets ‘Ponysitters Club’ apart is its focus on the emotional bonds between children and horses, showcasing how these majestic animals can be both therapeutic and inspiring. Through each episode, viewers see the characters tackle challenges, learn life lessons, and develop deep friendships — not just with each other but with the animals they care for. Stream this beautiful tale of friendship here.

8. Horse Girl (2020)

Unlike traditional horse-themed films, ‘Horse Girl’ takes a surreal and psychological approach, using its protagonist’s connection to horses as a gateway into a deeper, more unsettling narrative. The film follows Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially awkward woman with a deep love for crafting, crime shows, and—most notably—horses. However, as her reality begins to blur, the film dives into themes of mental health, identity, and perception. Rather than focusing on traditional equestrian themes, it uses Sarah’s bond with horses as a representation of stability and nostalgia in an increasingly fragmented world. Find it here.

7. Walk. Ride. Rodeo (2019)

Based on a true story, ‘Walk. Ride. Rodeo.’ is an inspiring biographical drama that follows Amberley Snyder (Spencer Locke), a competitive barrel racer whose life takes a devastating turn after a car accident leaves her paralyzed from the waist down. Determined not to let her injury define her, Amberley fights against the odds to get back in the saddle and pursue her passion for rodeo. Unlike typical horse movies that center around competition or bonding, ‘Walk. Ride. Rodeo.’ highlights the sheer grit and determination required to overcome life-altering setbacks. With heartfelt performances and real-life inspiration at its core, this is a film that goes beyond just a love for horses—it’s about the indomitable human spirit. It can be streamed here.

6. Spirit Riding Free (2017-2020)

Inspired by ‘Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,’ ‘Spirit Riding Free’ expands the story of the wild Mustang by introducing a new generation to the untamed beauty of the Old West. The show follows Lucky Prescott (voiced by Amber Frank), a courageous young girl who forms an unbreakable bond with a wild horse named Spirit. Alongside her best friends and their horses, Lucky embarks on exciting adventures, discovering the true meaning of friendship, freedom, and bravery. The show balances thrilling action with heartfelt lessons, making it a perfect blend of adventure and emotional depth. With stunning animation and a strong, empowering message, it’s an engaging series that captures the magic of the bond between a rider and her horse. Witness it here.

5. My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021)

‘My Heroes Were Cowboys’ offers a heartfelt look at the life of Robin Wiltshire, a horse trainer whose deep love for Western films shaped his journey. Growing up in Australia, Robin found solace in classic cowboy movies, and that admiration led him to Wyoming, where he built a career training horses for film and television. Instead of focusing on competition or adventure, this short yet powerful documentary highlights the artistry and dedication behind equestrian training. With breathtaking cinematography and an inspiring real-life story, it’s a must-watch for those who appreciate the beauty of horses and the people who bring them to the screen. You can give it a try here.

4. The Mustang (2019)

In ‘The Mustang,’ Matthias Schoenaerts delivers a gripping performance as Roman Coleman, a convict in a Nevada prison who is given the opportunity to participate in a rehabilitation program training wild mustangs. Initially withdrawn and volatile, Roman gradually forms a profound bond with one particular horse, forcing him to confront his own past and emotions in ways he never expected. The film explores themes of redemption, healing, and the unspoken understanding between damaged souls — both human and animal. With stunning cinematography and an emotionally resonant narrative, this is a powerful and meditative take on the transformative power of horses. You can stream it here.

3. Free Rein (2017-2019)

‘Free Rein’ is a coming-of-age drama infused with adventure and heart. It follows 15-year-old Zoe Phillips (Jaylen Barron) as she embarks on an unforgettable summer journey. Visiting her mother’s childhood home on an English island, she stumbles upon Bright Fields Stables and forms an instant, almost magical bond with a mysterious, majestic horse named Raven. As she navigates new friendships, rivalries, and personal challenges, Zoe discovers her own strength and a newfound love for horseback riding. The breathtaking countryside setting adds to the charm, making it not just a story about horses but about the unbreakable bond between a girl and the animal that helps her find her place in the world. Perfectly blending heartwarming moments and gripping drama, ‘Free Rein’ is an engaging watch for horse lovers and beyond. Find it here.

2. Centaurworld (2021)

‘Centaurworld’ takes the concept of a horse-centered story and flips it on entirely, blending fantasy, adventure, and musical whimsy in an entirely unique way. The series follows Horse (voiced by Kimiko Glenn), a battle-hardened warhorse who is suddenly transported from her grim, war-torn reality into a bizarre, colorful world inhabited by eccentric, shape-shifting centaurs. Desperate to return home to her rider, Horse embarks on a surreal journey across this strange land, meeting oddball companions and discovering unexpected truths about herself along the way. Beneath its wacky exterior, the show carries profound themes of identity, resilience, and the idea that growth sometimes comes from embracing the unfamiliar. For those looking for a horse-themed story that breaks all conventions, ‘Centaurworld’ is a refreshingly wild and unforgettable ride. Watch this vibrant show here.

1. Heartland (2007-2025)

Spanning nearly two decades, ‘Heartland’ is a deeply moving saga about family, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between humans and the animals they love. Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Alberta, the series follows Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), a gifted horse whisperer who, after a family tragedy, dedicates her life to helping troubled horses and their owners at Heartland Ranch. As Amy navigates personal struggles, love, and loss, the ranch becomes a sanctuary where both people and horses find healing. More than just a family drama, ‘Heartland’ is a story about perseverance, the power of compassion, and the idea that healing comes in many forms — sometimes, in the gentle nuzzle of a horse that just understands. For fans of equestrian stories, this show is an enduring, heartfelt journey that feels like home. It can be streamed here.

