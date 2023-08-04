Heartstopper: Are Joe Locke and Kit Connor Together?

Created by Alice Oseman, Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper‘ is a British coming-of-age romantic show that tells the heart-touching story of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, whose friendship soon blossoms into something else. As time goes on, both discover more about themselves and each other. One of the biggest reasons behind the show’s popularity since its release has been the amazing work done by actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor when it comes to portraying Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, respectively. In fact, their on-screen chemistry has made people quite wonder about their respective love lives and if the two might be together. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Joe Locke and Kit Connor’s Journey Together

‘Heartstopper’ is an adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel of the same name, first released in 2016. The news of it being converted into a television series overjoyed the comic fans, as they could not wait to see their favorite characters on the screen. After deciding that Joe Locke would be a suitable candidate to portray Charlie Spring, he was asked to have a chemistry read with two other actors who had a shot at getting the role of Nick Nelson, including Kit Connor. Interestingly, Connor had actually originally applied for the role of Charlie but soon found his calling in Nick.

As for the chemistry read between them, Connor and Locke seem to remember the time quite fondly, agreeing that they did indeed get along right off the bat. “It was a very interesting day. It was so helpful because it did give us all a few hours to get to know each other and befriend one another.” Connor told Entertainment Weekly. “By the time we were filming and rehearsing, it was like, at least we knew each other. I think immediately the team could see some chemistry between the whole cast.”

The bond that Connor and Locke formed during the process of production was not only well-reflected during their scenes in the show but in their real-life interactions. During the various interviews and promotional events, the camaraderie between them allowed the public to understand just how at ease they were with each other. However, it is not uncommon for fans to often wonder if a real-life romance might be the reason behind such an undeniably excellent on-screen dynamic.

Locke has been quite open about his sexuality and is proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community. That being said, he has never had an official “coming out,” or at least not in the conventional sense. “I think coming out is stupid, that it’s still a thing that people have to do,” he talked about his sentiments on the same with The New York Times. On the other hand, Connor’s public reveal of his bisexuality was perhaps not the most happy occasion.

Connor had come out in a now-Twitter post after many in the public stated that he was queerbaiting. “Telling someone you’re gay or bi or part of the queer community, there’s a thing where you feel like they might see you differently or think that it would change who you are,” he said. “For me, it’s just who I am. Coming out didn’t change me.” Despite the unfortunate circumstances that the reveal took place in, the development also led many fans to once again ponder if the two might be together. Their recent performance in ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 only serves to make even more people curious about the same.

Are Joe Locke and Kit Connor Together?

As of writing, it does not seem like Joe Locke and Kit Connor are together. From all accounts, it is evident that the two are good friends who enjoy working with each other and have quite a good relationship. The actors have never indicated that they might be romantically involved and are pretty dedicated to their work. If anything, it seems like both of them are happily single and are looking forward to all the opportunities that life might bring next in their way.

Talking about their continued work in the Netflix show, the arc that Locke and Connor’s characters have taken in the show has only made fans eager to see how the story of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson will unfold. Many of the fans of the show have expressed admiration about the fact the roles are being played by people who are actually close to the age of the characters themselves, which adds to the believability of the whole story. Perhaps that might be the reason that Locke and Connor have been linked together so often, but as we have shared earlier, the two certainly do not seem romantically involved in any way.

