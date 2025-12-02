Heated Rivalry: Are the Lead Actors Gay or Straight in Real Life?

Created by Jacob Tierney, HBO Max’s series, ‘Heated Rivalry’ follows two hockey prodigies, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who become sworn rivals on the ice. As the star players of the Montreal Meteors and the Boston Raiders, respectively, the two are pitted against each other often, and with each reaction, their cold outer walls begin to crumble. With this, Shane and Ilya begin a passionate relationship in secret, while simultaneously one-upping each other professionally. However, as the gaming seasons come and go, their feelings begin to take a more concrete shape, and they are forced to confront the reality they are surrounded by. Forced into an environment that is hostile to queer relationships, Shane and Ilya navigate the sports and romantic fronts of their lives with varying degrees of success, and all of this is soulfully rendered by the actors who portray them, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, respectively.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie Have Not Elaborated on Their Respective Sexual Orientations

As of writing, actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have chosen to keep their sexual identities private. Although fans worldwide are curious about the ‘Heated Rivalry’ lead cast’s sexual orientation, director Jacob Tierney had a nuanced approach to the subject. In a conversation with Xtra Magazine, Tierney responded to the question by emphasizing that there is no need for the actors to disclose details about their personal lives. Going a step further, he added, “I’ll tell you something about the casting of both of these roles. You can’t ask questions like that when you’re casting, right? It’s actually against the law.” He further stated that, instead of depending on an actor’s sexual orientation, he purely gauged their enthusiasm for the role and willingness to commit to its authenticity. Ultimately, both Williams and Storrie proved themselves to be the best fit for their respective roles, doing the narrative justice.

While Williams and Storrie have decided to keep information about their sexual orientation out of the public domain, they spoke extensively about their performances and on-screen dynamic. The two actors’ chemistry test painted a journey by itself, as detailed by Storrie in a conversation with Out, “Hudson was the third actor that I read with. The first two, I was like, ‘Okay, this is cool,’ and then Hudson came on. Jacob actually texted me directly and was like, ‘What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Hudson, for sure.'” Hudson had a similar experience and described his co-star as having an X-factor that made things click. At one point, Storrie, acting in-character, reportedly moved out of frame during the Zoom call. Hudson recalled calling him back, in a move that only added to their overall intensity as artists.

The actors’ charming chemistry also translated to their work in the show, particularly during intimate scenes. As confirmed by Tierney, the sex scenes were the most important part of the show’s visual storytelling, and were thus carefully crafted and enacted for the maximum effect. Williams and Storrie reportedly worked closely with intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter and ensured that every sex scene uniquely represented the ebbs and flows of the characters’ relationship. From the beginning, the actors approached the intimate moments with openness, with Storrie recounting to Attitude, “We were like, you (Tierney and Hunter) can do whatever you want to me, however you want to me.” He further described their mutual love language in real life as “tactile,” and that organically found its way into how they portrayed lovemaking on screen.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie Are Just Getting Started With Their Artistic Journeys

Over the course of filming for the show, both Williams and Storrie have evolved from co-stars to best friends, and this relationship plays an equally formative role in their overall chemistry. While speaking to Xtra Magazine, Storrie pointed to numerous creative projects that had their own unique tones built into them. However, while working on ‘Heated Rivalry,’ he felt completely in sync with Hudson, causing the show to burst with intensity and sincerity in every scene. As an up-and-coming artist, Storrie’s acting credits largely comprise short films such as ‘Watch and Guide’ and ‘White Terror.’ Following his first appearance on television with ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ he found his big break with movies such as ‘Riley’ and ‘Joker: Folie a Deux,’ where he essayed the roles of Liam Hauser and Young Inmate, respectively.

Hudson Williams is a rising star in his own right, with a number of short films and television appearances under his belt. After featuring in shorts such as ‘Sanctuary,’ ‘Over the Edge,’ and ‘Devil Makes Three,’ Williams made his first appearance on television with ‘Allegiance,’ where he played Junior. The actor can also be found in titles such as ‘Surface of Blood, ‘Nobody Dumps by Daughter,’ and ‘Tracker,’ where he essays the roles of Cadaver, Sean, and Brandon Stokes. With ‘Heated Rivalry,’ both talented actors have begun a new chapter in their creative journeys and are on track to become household names.

