Helena Bonham Carter’s ‘The Offing’ Starts Filming in Yorkshire in Q4 2026

3 years after the project was announced, ‘The Offing,’ a period drama starring Helena Bonham Carter, is finally set to get into production. Principal photography will take place in Yorkshire, United Kingdom, in the last quarter of this year. Amy Roberts adapted the screenplay from Benjamin Myers’s North-East England-set bestselling novel. James Hawes will direct. Carter is the only revealed cast member yet.

The plot synopsis is as follows: A blazing summer in post-war England. Robert is 16, the shy, nature-loving son of a miner. Before he follows his father down the pit, he sets out to explore the countryside and see a little more of the world. He gets as far as Dulcie (Carter), a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed, bohemian recluse several times his age. Having mistaken him for the local vicar and accidentally shot Robert on sight, Dulcie reluctantly takes this provincial boy with small expectations in. Under her eccentric tutelage, his life opens up to rich food, poetry, girls, and the possibility that there may be more to living than duty and mining. But while Dulcie’s cottage and garden by the sea are idyllic, this place holds a tragic secret about Dulcie’s great love. When Robert discovers the truth, his brave and tender friendship compels Dulcie to open her own heart and re-engage with the world. Their encounter is a riotous clash of experience, personality, and perspective, which will leave them both forever changed.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Helena Bonham Carter has movies like ‘A Room with a View,’ ‘The Wings of the Dove,’ ‘The Kings Speech,’ ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,’ ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ ‘Les Misérables,’ ‘55 Steps,’ ‘Ocean’s 8,’ ‘One Life,’ also directed by Hawes, and ‘Four Letters of Love’ in her “cauldron.” It can, however, be said that she is primarily loved by her fans for her performance as Bellatrix Lestrange in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies and Eudoria Holmes in Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ film franchise. With numerous awards and accolades, including three Actor Awards, one BAFTA, and an Emmy, along with two Oscar nominations and 8 Golden Globe nominations, Carter is one of the most prolific actors currently working. We will next see her alongside Bill Nighy and Tom Burke in the upcoming BBC One comedy drama series ‘California Avenue,’ centering on a mother-son duo who seek shelter at a peaceful canal-side caravan park, where healing, love, and family reunion unfold amid the English countryside.

James Hawes has a string of TV shows to his directorial credit. Some of them are ‘Slow Horses,’ ‘Snowpierecer,’ ‘The Alienist,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘The Mill,’ ‘Mad Dogs,’ and ‘Doctor Who.’ He also helmed the action thriller movie ‘The Amateur,’ starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne, and ‘One Life,’ a biographical drama featuring Anthony Hopkins as London broker/humanitarian Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, who rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechia in the months leading up to World War II. He also directed a couple of episodes of the upcoming DC show ‘Lanterns.’

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