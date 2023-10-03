Here Are The Adjustment Bureau Filming Locations

Adapted from the 1954 short story titled ‘Adjustment Team’ by Philip K. Dick, ‘The Adjustment Bureau’ is a 2011 science fiction romantic thriller movie that focuses on a politician named David Norris who is on the verge of winning a Senate seat. However, when he meets a beautiful ballerina named Elise Sellas, he fixates all his attention on her as he is instantly smitten. In the meanwhile, external factors and mysterious men begin to work against David to keep him away from Elise.

Sooner rather than later, David comes to a realization that his fight is against the agents of Fate itself. So, in the end, he has a decision to make — either to let Elise go and accept a predetermined path or defy Fate just to be with her. The romantic film unfolds in the streets of New York with a hint of something fantastical as David and Elise’s love gets tested from all fronts. So, if you are wondering about the actual filming sites of ‘The Adjustment Bureau,’ we have got you covered!

Where Was The Adjustment Bureau Filmed?

‘The Adjustment Bureau’ was filmed in its entirety in New York, primarily in New York City and Westchester County. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller film took place in late 2009, commencing in October 2009. So, without further ado, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations that feature in the Matt Damon starrer!

New York City, New York

Most of the shooting for ‘The Adjustment Bureau’ was carried out across New York City as the production team set up camp in a wide range of streets and neighborhoods in the Big Apple. In the establishing shots, at different points of the film, we get a glimpse of various local landmarks and buildings, including the Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and the United Nations Secretariat Building.

The exteriors of Fordham University at 441 East Fordham Road in the Bronx and the interiors of the Museum of Modern Art at 11 West 53rd Street in Midtown Manhattan feature in several scenes of ‘The Adjustment Bureau.’ While the taxi crash scene was shot on Water and Dover Streets in Manhattan, the Sixth Avenue chase scene was actually recorded on location on the Avenue of the Americas. Both the Hudson River as well as East River were also utilized as production sites by the cast and crew.

As per reports, a few exteriors were also taped on Van Brunt Street & Pioneer Street in Brooklyn and around Madison Square Park. The establishment at 51 Chambers Street and Centre Street in Manhattan stood in for the Mayor’s office while the one at 1 Madison Avenue and East 24th Street doubled for David’s apartment. Apart from that, the filming unit set up camp in and around a number of establishments across the city, including Yankee Stadium at 1 East 161 Street in the Bronx, Waldorf-Astoria New York at 301 Park Avenue, New York Public Library at 476 5th Avenue, Brooklyn Ice House at 318 Van Brunt Street in Brooklyn, and New York County Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street.

For the purpose of filming, the director and his team also utilized the facilities of Steiner Studios at 15 Washington Avenue at Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough. Sprawling across 780,000 square feet, the film studio complex is home to 30 sound stages, dressing rooms, production offices, wardrobe areas, mill shops, hair and make-up rooms, lighting and grip equipment services, a fitness center, and a screening room. All these amenities make Steiner Studios an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions.

Westchester County, New York

Additional portions of ‘The Adjustment Bureau’ were also lensed in other locations across the state of New York, especially in Westchester County. For instance, Hilltop Hanover Farm at 1271 Hanover Street in Yorktown Heights served as one of the key shooting sites for the sci-fi movie. Moreover, the locales of Yonkers feature in some of the sequences as well.

