Do Johanne and Bo End Up Together in Home For Christmas Season 3?

The Norwegian holiday show ‘Home For Christmas’ charts the story of a nurse in her 30s, who has an awful track record in her dating life. Thus, even though season 2 ends with the promise of a budding romance between Johanne and Jonas, season 3 finds the protagonist five years later, nursing a broken heart over the apparent end of that relationship. However, while her love for the jolly festival is as alive as ever, the same cannot be said for her romantic spirit. This time around, although Johanne is open to the idea of finding love or even just casual sex, she isn’t actively looking for a new suitor. Ironically enough, it just so turns out that the potential love of her life spends much of his time leading up to Christmas inside the nurse’s house. Still, it takes some time before the latter realizes her feelings for Bo, the Carpenter responsible for redoing her kitchen, might bring more into her life than just a newly renovated room. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Johanne and Bo’s Romance Begins With a Slow Build

As the holiday season begins to settle in, romance is the last thing on Johanne’s mind. It’s been a year since her breakup with her last boyfriend, Jonas. Despite their 10-year age gap, the actual insurmountable difference in their relationship ended up stemming from their differing opinions on having kids in the future. Therefore, given the heartbreaking nature of their separation, the nurse isn’t entirely ready to jump back into the dating pool just yet. Even so, as she encourages her father, Tor, to move on from his divorce, she begins to realize she also needs to open herself up again to the possibility of love. Initially, this results in a short-lived affair with Adrian, a divorced father she meets while volunteering at her niece and nephews’ school play. However, it doesn’t take long for her to realize that the right match might be closer to her than previously assumed.

At the beginning of December, Johanne hires Bo to work on her kitchen renovations so that the room can be functional in time for Christmas, which she’s attempting to host at her house this year. While all the other contractors and carpenters had swiftly rebuffed the deadline, the solitary carpenter was happy to work on the project, given he could entertain his one preferred hours. Initially, this ends up resulting in more than a few inconveniences that annoy Johanne to no end. However, his close proximity and near-constant presence in her house also mean he’s privy to some of her darker moments, such as the argument she ends up having with her sister. This moment becomes a turning point for the duo, as it compels Bo to leave thoughtful notes for his employer across the house. As this slightly new angle is introduced to their dynamic, the carpenter eventually finds himself roped into helping the nurse entertain her nieces and nephews for an entire day. This marks a notable turn in their relationship, wherein Johanne begins to see the eccentric carpenter in a new light.

Misunderstandings and a Run-in With Jonas Make Johanne Second-Guess Her Own Future

As Johanne and Bo’s relationship begins to transition from a strictly professional one to a more friendly one, the nurse finds herself making plans with the carpenter to grab a drink. However, before the meeting, she ends up running into a familiar face: her ex, Jonas. As he offers a helping hand in her children’s play-related chores, the two end up spending some time together. Even though the reality of their failed romance perpetually looms over them, the two are also able to spend quality time together, finding closure over their breakup. In fact, thanks to their connection, they’re even able to talk about their current dating lives. Shortly after this catch-up, Johanne finds herself skipping out on her plans with Bo. However, her actions aren’t influenced by any leftover feelings or regrets about an old relationship.

In the year since their breakup, Johanne has truly gotten over Jonas. She understands that the relationship between her and the younger man could’ve never worked out since she never wanted to become a parent. For the same reason, her run-in with Jonas doesn’t spark any residual, old romantic feelings. Instead, it only reminds the nurse of the heartbreak that the end of their relationship had brought. As such, she’s scared of opening herself up to the possibility of beginning another serious relationship. Unlike the bartender from The Hippo or even Adrian, Johanne knows that Bo would never be a meaningless fling if she ever built up the courage to ask him out. Consequently, she ends up chickening out. This trend continues days later, when, once the nurse comes to terms with her feelings for the carpenter, she mistakes his close friendship with Ingrid for a relationship. This compels her to attempt to put some distance between herself and Bo.

After a Disastrous Christmas, Johanne Finds Her Happy Ending on New Year’s

Johanne’s assumptions about Bo’s relationship status are dispelled soon enough, thanks to a conversation with Ingrid. Furthermore, she discovers that although the carpenter had feelings for her, he was confused about their reciprocity, specifically because of the nurse’s strange and evasive behavior. Still, he decides to try his luck with a grand romantic gesture. Despite the complications in the renovation process, Bo surprises Johanne with a fully furnished kitchen on December 24th, perfectly in time to allow her to host the festival at her place. Additionally, he also leaves a note in the new kitchen, asking to meet up with her so that they can give their budding romance a real chance.

Naturally, the nurse rushes to meet up with the man, only to faint on the street outside her front door. Eventually, Johanne wakes up five days later in a hospital bed. Fortunately, her health is fine now, despite the partial heart attack she suffered. However, she is more concerned with the fact that she might have just blown her chance with Bo, after accidentally ghosting him for the second time in the same month. Even though he remains radio silent, she refuses to give up and embarks on a quest to find him with the help of Vera. The duo runs around town and even chases down airplanes in airports. Yet, it seems all their efforts are only in vain.

Inevitably, the two return to Johanne’s place, prepared to spend a solemn New Year’s in each other’s company. However, Vera actually has a surprise for her friend: a New Year’s Party, attended by all her closest friends and family. Furthermore, they seem to have a special gift for their beloved nurse. As it turns out, her brother, Morten, accidentally found Bo at a gas station on the highway. In the days since Johanne’s accidental ghosting, the carpenter had indeed grown heartbroken and lovesick, compelled to spend his days in the wilderness of his secluded cabin. Still, regardless of their rocky past, the couple now has the chance to finally be on the same page. Thus, it doesn’t take long for the duo to break away from the party and confess their feelings for one another. In the end, Johanne finally finds a stable love connection with Bo.

