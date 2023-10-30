8 Horror Movies Like Sister Death You Must See

‘Sister Death‘ (Spanish: Hermana Muerte) is a spine-chilling Netflix Spanish supernatural horror film directed by Paco Plaza, co-written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría and Plaza himself, and features Aria Bedmar in the lead role. Serving as a prequel to the 2017 film ‘Verónica,’ the story is set in 1940s Spain and follows the unsettling paranormal encounters of novice Narcisa (Bedmar) after she becomes a teacher in a convent that has been transformed into a girls’ school. As she settles into her new role, Narcisa stumbles upon a cigar box filled with letters, scissors, and a photograph of Sister Socorro. This discovery leads her on a nightmarish journey into the convent’s grim past, where she uncovers dark secrets and malevolent spirits.

The film weaves a suspenseful narrative that revolves around supernatural phenomena, chilling manifestations, and a vengeful spirit, all set against the backdrop of a convent shrouded in mystery and terror. ‘Sister Death’ delivers a haunting and intense cinematic experience, revealing the origins of the sinister character known as Hermana Muerte (‘Sister Death’). Prepare for more spine-tingling journeys into the eerie and unknown as ‘Sister Death’ unlocks the cryptic door to a world of supernatural mysteries.

8. The Witch (2015)

‘The Witch,’ directed by Robert Eggers, is a chilling period horror film set in 17th-century New England. The story follows a devout Puritan family led by William (Ralph Ineson) and his wife, Katherine (Kate Dickie), as they are banished from their plantation and settle near a dark, remote forest. Strange and terrifying events unfold when their infant son mysteriously disappears, and the family begins to suspect supernatural forces at play. As they grapple with fear and paranoia, they confront their own religious beliefs and inner demons. ‘The Witch’ shares thematic elements with ‘Sister Death,’ such as a haunting period setting, supernatural occurrences, and a pervasive sense of dread that lingers throughout the film.

7. Winchester (2018)

‘Winchester‘ is a supernatural horror film directed by the Spierig brothers, Michael and Peter, starring Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, and Sarah Snook. The movie revolves around the famous Winchester Mystery House, the real-life mansion built by Sarah Winchester, the widow of the inventor of the Winchester rifle. The film follows a psychiatrist (Clarke) who is sent to evaluate her mental state but finds himself encountering vengeful spirits within the labyrinthine mansion. Similar to ‘Sister Death,’ ‘Winchester’ explores themes of supernatural hauntings and dark secrets within a mysterious and foreboding setting, delivering a chilling and enigmatic cinematic experience for horror enthusiasts.

6. The Others (2001)

‘The Others‘ is a supernatural horror film directed by Alejandro Amenábar and starring Nicole Kidman in the lead role. Set in post-World War II England, the movie revolves around Grace (Kidman), a devout mother who lives in isolation with her light-sensitive children. As they await the return of her husband from the war, strange and chilling events unfold in their dark, old mansion. Grace becomes convinced that their house is haunted, leading to a series of unsettling discoveries and dark secrets. The film’s suspenseful atmosphere, themes of haunting and mystery, and the sense of dread it evokes make it akin to ‘Sister Death,’ offering a gripping exploration of the supernatural and hidden truths.

5. The Awakening (2011)

‘The Awakening,’ directed by Nick Murphy, is a British supernatural thriller set in post-World War I England. The story revolves around Florence Cathcart (played by Rebecca Hall), a skeptical author and ghost debunker, who is invited to investigate paranormal occurrences at a boarding school. Initially dismissing the claims, Florence soon encounters disturbing phenomena that challenge her beliefs. As she delves deeper, uncovering the school’s dark secrets and tragic history, she finds herself entangled in a web of supernatural forces. Similarly to ‘Sister Death,’ ‘The Awakening’ explores themes of mystery, the supernatural, and hidden truths, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its chilling atmosphere and unexpected twists. Both films masterfully intertwine horror and intrigue, inviting audiences into worlds where reality and the supernatural collide, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.

4. The Orphanage (2007)

Directed by J.A. Bayona, ‘The Orphanage’ is a Spanish supernatural horror film that shares thematic similarities with ‘Sister Death.’ The story follows Laura (played by Belén Rueda) and her husband who reopen her childhood orphanage as a home for disabled children. Soon after moving in, their adopted son Simón begins communicating with invisible friends. When Simón goes missing, Laura becomes increasingly convinced that supernatural forces within the orphanage are responsible. As she delves deeper into the mystery, secrets about the orphanage’s dark past unravel, leading to a chilling and emotional climax. The film’s compelling storytelling, eerie atmosphere, and exploration of maternal fear make it a haunting experience akin to ‘Sister Death.’

3. The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

In ‘The Devil’s Backbone,’ the acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro takes viewers on a haunting journey reminiscent of ‘Sister Death.’ Set during the Spanish Civil War, the film unfolds within an eerie and isolated orphanage, offering a backdrop of political turmoil. The story revolves around a young orphan, Carlos (Fernando Tielve), who becomes embroiled in the enigmatic and ghostly secrets of the institution. Del Toro’s signature blend of supernatural horror, historical context, and poignant storytelling, coupled with stellar performances by Marisa Paredes and Eduardo Noriega, crafts a unique and atmospheric narrative that, like ‘Sister Death,’ explores the darker realms of human experience amidst the specters of the past.

2. The Nun (2018)

‘The Nun‘ shares thematic similarities with ‘Sister Death’ as both films delve into supernatural horrors within religious settings. Directed by Corin Hardy, ‘The Nun’ is a part of ‘The Conjuring’ Universe and serves as a spin-off exploring the menacing presence of Valak, a demonic nun. Set in 1952 Romania, the plot follows Father Burke (Demián Bichir) and novitiate Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as they investigate the mysterious suicide of a nun at the Cârța Monastery. As they uncover the abbey’s dark secrets, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun, terrorizing them with unholy visions and terrors. Much like ‘Sister Death,’ the film’s chilling atmosphere, religious backdrop, and exploration of supernatural entities resonate with fans of eerie tales set within the confines of convents, making both movies spine-tingling experiences for horror enthusiasts.

1. Verónica (2017)

‘Verónica’ is an engrossing choice for fans of supernatural horror, and its similarities to ‘Sister Death’ run even deeper. Directed by Paco Plaza, the same mastermind behind ‘Sister Death,’ ‘Verónica’ not only shares a spine-tingling atmosphere and themes of the occult but also serves as a prequel to the latter. Both films are set in Spain and feature young female protagonists grappling with sinister forces. In ‘Verónica,’ we follow the harrowing journey of a teenage girl, Verónica (Sandra Escacena), who, inspired by true events, conducts a fateful séance with her friends using an Ouija board. This eerie experiment triggers a series of paranormal phenomena and dark forces, paralleling the supernatural ordeals experienced by the novice in ‘Sister Death.’ With its religious undertones and the relentless pursuit of uncovering the mysteries behind the supernatural occurrences, ‘Verónica’ immerses viewers in a world where the boundary between the living and the dead blurs, offering a must-watch experience for those who found ‘Sister Death’ worth their time, or money, or subscription.

