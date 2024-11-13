Netflix’s Hot Frosty: Exploring All Filming Locations

Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti, ‘Hot Frosty’ is a delightful Christmas romance about a widowed woman’s intricately crafted snowman magically coming to life and helping her rediscover joy and warmth. The Netflix film revolves around a small town gearing up for Christmas celebrations, where Cathy, a widow struggling to piece her life together, decides to go out and make a snowman. The handsome snowman magically turns into a human and, with his naive charm, helps Cathy rediscover love and happiness. The town’s snow-covered streets, quaint establishments, and nostalgic atmosphere help create an idyllic, festive backdrop for the movie.

Where Was Hot Frosty Filmed?

‘Hot Frosty’ was filmed in Brockville and Ottawa, Ontario. Principal photography was carried out between April and May 2024. The cast and crew members seemed excited while on set, appreciating the city of Brockville and their team members. “Working alongside this incredible cast, director, and producers has been a joyful experience,” wrote actress Lacey Chabert on Instagram. Her costar, Dustin Milligan, revealed that his semi-nude shots in the movie were challenging for him to shoot due to insecurities with his body image. However, he embraced physical liberation and enjoyed the physical comedy aspect of the movie.

Brockville, Ontario

Filming for ‘Hot Frosty’ was primarily conducted in Brockville, and the Eastern Ontario city stands in for the hometown of Cathy. The central street location with a soldier statue that is seen in multiple establishing shots of the movie is actually Court House Avenue and Court House Square at Brockville’s heart. Shooting in spring, the production team went into overdrive, transforming the square and the avenues leading up to it with faux snow, Christmas lights, and sculptures. The winter wonderland look remained in place for three weeks as the team taped scenes along the square and its surrounding area. In the sequences shot at the square and along the Court House Avenue, we can spot the Brockville Court House in the background, along with the adjoining government buildings and local establishments.

Also located in the area on 21 Court House Avenue, the Stewart Corbett law firm served as another filming site. The building housing Arvic Group on 9 Court House Avenue was also put to use. The diner where Cathy works is actually the Keystorm Pub on 2 Court House Avenue. The production team changed up the pub’s interiors to give it a classic diner look with red vinyl booth seats and a cozy, nostalgic charm. With its 19th-century architecture and scenic waterfront views along the St. Lawrence River, Brockville is an appealing filming destination for productions looking to capture backgrounds of quaint, picturesque communities. The city has also served as a shooting location for movies like ‘Romance with a Twist,’ ‘Two Countries,’ and ‘P.T. Barnum.’

Ottawa, Ontario

The film crew also ventured further north to Ottawa to shoot on-location sequences for ‘Hot Frosty.’ Shooting was carried out at the Century Public School on 8 Redpine Drive. Since the school has closed down permanently, it was convenient for the team to set up shop in its buildings. Some interior scenes were taped at the eStays Luxury Boutique Hotel on 101 Queen Street. The hotel offers its modern suites, a private courtyard, a sky lounge, and event venues to guests. The exterior shot of Cathy’s house is actually of the residence at 175 Elgin Street in Almonte. Almonte is a former mill town located in Lanark County, 32 miles southwest of Ottawa. With its varied landscapes, historical structures, and robust film infrastructure, Ottawa is a go-to filming location for Christmas movies. Some such production shot within the city include ‘Catch Me If You Claus,’ ‘Fatman,’ and ‘Noel Next Door.’

