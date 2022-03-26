How Old are Kate and Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton?

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 brings back the precarious romances and juicy scandals that audiences (and the cheeky Lady Whistledown) love. Set amidst a glittering, candy-hued version of Regency-era London, the show follows the annual wedding season. This time around, the flurry of potential nuptials is centered on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, and newcomer Edwina Sharma, who is promptly named the season’s diamond by Queen Charlotte.

Of course, no one expects Anthony to fall in love with Edwina’s elder sister, Kate, laying (hilarious) waste to all plans of a smooth wedding season. Much of the delightful and scandalous chaos that ensues finds the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, in the eye of the storm. The young women are an intriguing combination of headstrong and idealistic, and if you’re wondering just how old they might be, we’re here to fill you in on the details about Kate and Edwina Sharma.

How Old are Kate and Edwina Sharma?

Kate and Edwina Sharma are introduced in season 2 as guests of Lady Danbury. Having arrived from India with their mother, Lady Mary Sharma, the two sisters have come to London specifically for the wedding season. Kate, the elder of the two and despite being unmarried, is entirely focussed on the betrothal of her younger sister, Edwina. Societal pressures and pointed whispers of her being unwed at such an “advanced” age, potentially making her a spinster, do not seem to bother Kate in the least.

Thus, the attention remains on the younger sibling, Edwina, who appears to be around the age of 21, which would make her the same age as Daphne Bridgerton in season 1. Since Edwina’s age isn’t explicitly mentioned in the show, she could be as young as 18, which is the age at which young women seemingly become eligible to take part in the wedding seasons depicted in ‘Bridgerton.’ After all, poor Eloise Bridgerton, upon turning 18, finds herself rudely ripped away from her languid literary afternoons to be stuffed into a corset and presented before the Queen as a lady who is ready for marriage. Fortunately, she escapes in the nick of time.

For all appearances, however, and from her demeanor, it looks like Edwina is slightly older and is likely closer to 21. Incidentally, the actress who essays Edwina, Charithra Chandran, was 25 years old at the time ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 released.

Edwina’s elder sister Kate’s age is clearly elucidated on the show and is revealed to be 26 (or, in Regency-era-speak, “twenty and six”). This seemingly makes Kate abnormally old to be unmarried, and she is labeled a spinster by the more judgemental members of high society. Of course, Kate herself has no interest in her own marriage, having devoted her efforts to making Edwina the perfect debutante.

Kate’s additional years of experience are clearly noticeable not only through her quick wit and confidence in a predominantly patriarchal society but also in how she is more jaded and pessimistic in her approach to relationships compared to her idealistic younger sister. Interestingly, Simone Ashley, who essays Kate Sharma, was also 26 when ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 released. She is also known for her role as Olivia Hanan in Netflix’s hugely popular and eccentric comedy-drama ‘Sex Education.’

Read More: How did Anthony’s Father, Edmund Bridgerton, Die?