Jorge Dorantes’ Mexican Series Hunters in the Works at Netflix

Jorge Dorantes is teaming up with Netflix once again! The screenwriter has been developing the Mexican crime drama series ‘Hunters’ at the streaming giant. The filming of the project will start in Mexico City and Baja California, Mexico, this month. Adrian Grunberg is on board as a director. The cast is currently under wraps.

Inspired by a real police force, the show revolves around six members of the International Liaison Unit as they search for and capture American fugitives in the state of Baja California, particularly in the city of Tijuana, as per the arrest warrants issued by their American counterpart, the Marshals. These American criminals are wanted by justice but they cross the border to evade the law in their home country. Being outside their jurisdiction, American authorities have to turn to the Mexican force to find criminals ranging from scammers and abusers to kidnappers and murderers.

Dorantes is known as one of the creators of Netflix’s action drama ‘The Chosen One’ and the head writer of the biographical drama ‘Nicky Jam: El Ganador.’ The former revolves around a 12-year-old boy from Baja California Sur, who discovers that he has Jesus-like powers, only for him to decide whether to answer his calling and fulfill his destiny. The latter follows the life and career of the reggaeton singer and superstar Nicky Jam. The screenwriter’s credits also include the political thriller ‘Here on Earth,’ starring the acclaimed Gael García Bernal, and NBC Universo’s ‘El Vato.’

Grunberg is known for helming Sylvester Stallone-starrer ‘Rambo: Last Blood,’ the fifth and final installment of the ‘Rambo’ franchise. He also directed the shark movie ‘The Black Demon,’ starring Josh Lucas, and Mel Gibson’s ‘Get the Gringo.’ The filmmaker previously helmed an episode of Dorantes’ ‘Here on Earth’ as well. His television credits include three episodes of Netflix’s biographical drama ‘Luis Miguel: The Series,’ featuring Diego Boneta as the titular singer.

Mexico City, a significant filming location of the series, previously hosted the production of the horror movie ‘Saw X’ and the science fiction drama ‘Sense8.’ Baja California, on the other hand, has served as a backdrop for Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’ and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.’

Read More: Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine Starts Multi-Country Filming in May