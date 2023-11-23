Husnain Asif: The Squid Game Contestant is Now A TikToker

If there’s only one word we can use to describe Husnain Asif (player 198) from Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ it would have be determined considering how he went about this experience. The truth is he never really stayed on the down-low since that’s just his personality — loud and honest — but his strategy was to people-watch before befriending the strongest competitors. Yet alas, this backfired once he made an offhand comment about player 432 Bryton Constantin being a “fratboy,” as it led to the latter kind of threatening him and them getting into a full-on rivalry.

Husnain had actually decided he would not hesitate to boot Bryton if ever given a chance, which is why he was pumped when Test #2 rolled around following Red Light, Green Light and Dalgona. A telephone was placed right in the middle of their dormitory for this mind game, only for him to answer it as soon as it rang in the hopes it would allow a low consequence handpick elimination. However, to his surprising disappointment, it just earned him a tray of burgers as well as fries — most of which were stolen by his peers — driving him to pick up the phone for the second time too.

Little did Husnain know that in a complete 180, he’d be tasked with getting another contestant to pick it up within two minutes or face elimination himself — he failed and had to say goodbye. He has since stated, “I genuinely thought it was going be the chance to eliminate someone and I didn’t want it to be me, so I tried to get ahead of it,” prior to adding he doesn’t regret it a bit. After all, he went out as a result of his own actions and did so without any betrayal: “The only way I could have got someone to pick up the phone is if I snaked my friends in there, and I wouldn’t have done that.”