3 Best Ice Cube Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Rapper, songwriter, actor, and film producer Ice Cube was born O’Shea Jackson Sr. in Los Angeles in 1969. He formed his first rap group, C.I.A., in 1986. However, it was the gangsta rap group, N.W.A., formed with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre in the following year, that put Ice Cube on the map. He stepped into the film industry in the 1990s, making his acting debut in 1991 in John Singleton’s feature directorial debut ‘Boyz n the Hood,’ which he wrote. He established himself as a bankable movie star by co-writing and starring in the 1995 comedy film ‘Friday,’ which led to a successful franchise. In 1998, Ice Cube made his directorial debut with ‘The Players Club.’ Some of the popular films he appears in include ‘Three Kings,’ ‘21 Jump Street,’ ’22 Jump Street,’ and ‘Ride Along.’ If you’re looking for movies and shows featuring Ice Cube on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

3. Anaconda (1997)

Directed by Luis Llosa, ‘Anaconda’ chronicles the experience of documentary filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez), who travels deep into the Amazon rainforest in search of a forgotten tribe. Her crew, which includes anthropologist Dr. Steven Cale (Eric Stoltz) and cameraman Danny Rich (Ice Cube), comes across a stranded man, Paul Serone (Jon Voight), on the riverbank who claims to know the way to their destination. The gullible group allows him to lead the way, only to realize too late that he is using them as bait to locate a legendary anaconda that is worth a fortune if captured. Watch the action-adventure horror film here.

2. Ride Along (2014)

Tim Story’s directorial ‘Ride Along’ centers around Ben Barber (Kevin Hart), a security guard who wishes to prove to his girlfriend’s brother, James Payton (Ice Cube), that he is worthy of marrying her. James is a veteran police officer who does not hold Ben in high esteem. When the latter finally gets accepted into the police academy, James decides to test his mettle by making him tag along with him on patrol around Atlanta for a day. However, things get more heated than expected as they get involved with the notorious gangster Omar (Laurence Fishburne). You can stream the buddy cop comedy on Netflix.

1. Ride Along 2 (2016)

Tim Story also directed the direct sequel to his 2014 eponymous film, where Ben Barber (Kevin Hart) is a rookie policeman who aspires to become a detective, much like his soon-to-be brother-in-law, James Payton (Ice Cube). When the streets of Atlanta start to get flooded with drugs from Miami, the duo gets tasked to trace the problem back to the source and bring the perpetrators to justice. In Miami, they team up with a local homicide detective and a computer hacker for the job. Stream the film here.

Read More: Best Eddie Murphy Movies and Shows on Netflix