Illiana McDonnell: Where is Mind Your Manners Participant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Mind Your Manners’ is a unique reality series that delves into the world of etiquette and lifestyle. The show revolves around international etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho and her clients, who hope to find the best version of themselves. Apart from learning how to enjoy finer things in life, Sara’s pupils also learn more about themselves and the things that are holding them back. Each episode of the show focuses on one of Sara’s primary clients and shows glimpses into her regular etiquette lessons.

The first season of the show was released recently and featured some heartwarming stories. Consider Illiana Nuñez McDonnell, who approached Sara in hopes of reclaiming her confidence and creating a better lifestyle for herself. The etiquette trainer motivated Illiana in many ways and introduced her to some unexpected yet helpful aspects of the world. If you are wondering what Illiana is up to these days, here is what we know about the same!

Illiana McDonnell’s Mind Your Manners Journey

31-year-old Illiana McDonnell had been married for three years when she enlisted Sara Jane Ho’s help. As a mother to a beautiful 10-month-old daughter, Illiana was struggling to gain back her confidence and feel good about her body. While she adored her daughter and family, Illiana could not help but feel less energetic and self-conscious. She was also hoping to resume her life as a professional woman with much zeal and enthusiasm.

Illiana met up with Sara, and the two discussed the former’s struggles. The new mother explained how she struggled with postpartum anxiety and had not been away from her daughter for an extended period of time. The two also talked about Illiana’s consciousness about her body. In a bid to make her latest student feel better, Sara arranged for a meal of sushi for Illiana, which also happened to be the first time that Illiana would be away from her daughter for a significant amount of time. While eating delicious sushi, Sara taught Illiana how to properly consume Japanese delicacy. Thanks to the friendly environment created by Sara, Illiana felt comfortable confessing that she had felt attractive since she gave birth and wanted to regain her body confidence.

Soon, Sara visited Illiana and gave her and her family some tips about feng-shui, a Chinese practice based on the concept of energy harmonization. The etiquette expert also looked through Illiana’s pantry and suggested that she swap away the food that might be responsible for her feeling low on energy. After this, Sara gifted Illiana with many consumables to use. This included purple rice and Chinese tea. Sara had also brought a readymade bowl of congee for Illiana, which the student did find tasty.

In order to get a better estimate of Illiana’s body issues, Sara took Illiana to a Chinese Traditional Medicine practitioner. After pointing out what might be causing her health to decline, the doctor used acupuncture to hopefully help Illiana’s body to heal. Shortly afterward, Sara invited Illiana to an archery lesson. While she was confused about the purpose of the session, Illiana was enthusiastic about the activity since she had always wanted to do it. Towards the end of the lesson, Illiana realized how the principle of goal setting used in archery is also applicable to real life. Seeing how much progress Illiana had made, Sara was extremely proud and gave her student her graduation certificate.

Where is Illiana McDonnell Now?

As of writing, Illiana McDonnell seems quite content with her life. Following Sara’s lessons, the mother started feeling more and more energetic and even started a new job. Illiana is happily married to Liam McDonnell, an actor, acrobat, and dancer. The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in November 2022 and are quite happy with each other. On January 10, 2021, Illiana and Liam welcomed their first child, a daughter named Camila Lucia McDonnell, into the world. The adorable girl was also seen in the Netflix show.

We are glad to inform you that the McDonnells are looking forward to the latest addition to their family. Illiana and Liam are over the moon about their upcoming child and are looking forward to the experience. We wish Illiana and her loved one the best in their lives and hope that their happiness continues to grow.

