Instant Dream Home: Where Are The Families Now?

Led by Danielle Brooks, Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home‘ brings every desirable element of a renovation series in a single show. The talented team of Adair Curtis, Erik Curtis, Nick Cutsumpas, and Paige Mobley take up the seemingly impossible task of transforming properties within 12 hours. The families whose houses are getting flipped generally do not have any idea about how their life is soon going to turn around. Most families in the reality show‘s first season leave their houses under the supervision of a person secretly working with the show’s crew.

While the accomplices try to keep the homeowners occupied for 12 hours, the renovators try their best to make their dream homes a reality. The people featured in the show have generally given a lot to the community, and the accomplices feel that this might be the best way to honor their sacrifices. Season 1 of the series aired recently, and fans are curious to know what the featured families are up to these days. Well, we are here to answer the same!

Where Is The Buitekant Family Now?

During their time on the show, mother Beth-Anne Buitekant and daughter Ruby-Beth Buitekant were surprised by the team of ‘Instant Dream Home’ thanks to the submission made by Taylor, Ruby-Beth’s husband. In season 1 of the series, Ruby-Beth was expecting her first child, whose room was a special point of attention during the renovation process. Said child was born on October 6, 2021, and the beautiful baby boy was named Lazuli Jaq Buitechamp. As of writing, Ruby-Beth seems to be happy working as Associate Director of Movement Partnerships at Movement Law Lab. She also keeps her followers updated regarding the events taking place in her life.

Where Is The Holmes Family Now?

The Holmes family from Atlanta, Georgia, comprises Anaré V. Holmes and his mother, Shirley Holmes. They were suggested to the Netflix show by Anaré’s boyfriend, Andre “Dre” Davis, who also lives in the same house as the mother and son. Apparently, Anaré is the person in his family to have ever owned a home. The process of building and renovating the house was started by Anaré’s father. However, he sadly passed away before everything could be completed.

Anaré works as a firefighter/EMT, a writer, and a cultural competency trainer. He is the winner of the Ida B. Wells Best News Story Award and has an Excellence in Trauma Care Honoree, Georgia Office of EMS. As a part of his quest to share underappreciated stories about characters that have helped build the American life, Anaré has worked with CNN, BET News, and local PBS affiliates. The firefighter took to social media to thank his boyfriend and the ‘Instant Dream Home’ team for transforming his house.

Where Is The Brooks Family Now?

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks, the patriarch of the family of four, is using his respectable social media following to promote social issues he is passionate about. He holds the position of Economics Teacher at Clayton County Public School and creates entertaining content for his followers. In 2021, Shivy ran for the Atlanta City Council to represent At-large Post 1 but lost the general elections on November 2, 2021.

Shivy also has his clothing line bläçmäil By Alfred’s Laundry, which sells apparel with different quotes, mostly about societal and political topics. A portion of his sales goes to organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety. Crystal Brooks, the family matriarch, is currently employed as a Senior Application Analyst at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Shivy also manages an Instagram page for his youngest son Christian Brooks. The family of four is certainly thriving, and we wish them the best for their future.

Where Is The Flowers Family Now?

The story of single mother Lisa Flowers and her three children certainly captured the attention of the viewers of ‘Instant Dream Home.’ Interestingly enough, Lisa herself works hard to make the homes of senior citizens and veterans into comfortable living spaces. She is the director of Executive Director of HouseProud Atlanta, a non-profit organization that helps out with the housing needs of those who cannot help themselves.

Lisa’s even made an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to explain the purpose of her organization in a bit more detail. The fact that she got the renovation she had dreamt of for a long time can certainly be attributed to her karma. Lisa continues to passionately do the work she has always done, making her an invaluable member of the community. Her caring nature prompted her friend Lori to nominate the single mother for the Netflix show.

Where Is The Respres Family Now?

The beautiful Respres comprises father Lorigan Respres, mother Vernicia Respres, daughter Sydney Respres, and son Christian Respres. Each member of this family has a creative side that one cannot help but be impressed by. Vernicia is a talented artist who serves as the CEO of Brushed Studios, which was re-opened on June 19, 2021, following the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from working as a cast member, Vernicia also served as the Artist & Community Leader for season 1 of ‘Instant Dream Home.’

On her company’s website, Vernicia also shares DIY videos for her followers. She also had her first solo art show on July 2, 2022, at 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway South East, Mableton, Georgia. Her family is certainly supportive of her ventures, with daughter Syndey helping out whenever possible. The matriarch also expressed her happiness with being a part of the Netflix renovation series. We wish them all the best in their lives and hope their future brings them immense joy.

Where Is The Ballauf Family Now?

The case of the Ballauf family in season 1 of ‘Instant Dream Home’ was quite different from others. Unlike the majority of families featured in the season, the Ballaufs were not living in the house that was renovated by the show’s team. Tamesis Cruz-Ballauf, AKA Tami Free, and Scott Ballauf, AKA Scott Free, have a son named Ezekiel, with whom they wanted to live in their dream home. The property was bought by the couple almost 4 years before the events in the series take place. However, due to a shady contractor, the construction of their new house was left in the dust.

Along with their son Ezekiel, the family seems to be having a happy life. As of writing, Tami and Scott lead the City Takers Movement, which aims to help urban missionaries who like to help the community through hip-hop, love, and religion. Scott is also the founding member of the One Race Movement, which aims to support grassroots movements that revolve around social causes. The couple is also a part of the speaker panel at The Mosaix’ National Conference on August 31, 2022.

