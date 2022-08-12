Instant Dream Home’s Erik Curtis: Everything We Know

A number of worthy and wholesome families might have their dreams of a renovated house realized, thanks to Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home‘ show. These ultimate creative remodeling professionals analyze and renovate the most deserving homes of people who work diligently to make a difference in their community. The most notable feature of the new reality show, as suggested by its name, is that it attempts to finish each makeover in only one 12-hour cycle, shattering all prior remodeling records.

The heart-warming reactions of the families after their homes are entirely transformed from top to bottom fulfill the purpose of the teams’ efforts. The expert team takes huge risks and the pressure of time crunch only to give beautiful makeovers to deserving homes. One team member who gave his creative best for this project is Erik Curtis. His delicate yet practical planning as a carpenter brought out the best in the renovated homes. If you wish to know more about this talented artist, here’s what we found out!

Erik Curtis’ Age, Family, and Background

Born on October 6, 1987, Erik belongs to a big Latvian family that includes a sister and a brother named Aleks Curtis. The now-34-year-old is a resident of Philadelphia, and apart from woodworking or carpentry, he is also a teacher of the art form. Erik completed his graduation with a B.A. in history and religion from Eastern University, and then later honed his skills of woodworking by further learning it from The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Maine.

Erik is a private guy and does not share any details about his family members. He only promotes his regular work and coaching about the art. However, he does post photos with his little niece who he adores a lot.

Erik Curtis’ Profession

Erik is a self-proclaimed “hand-tool purist” who considers the craft of designing and carving a piece of furniture from a piece of wood a great art. After completing his course in CFC in 2012, Erik worked as a professional furniture maker for 5 years. He then joined Moorestown Friends School as a 3D design and woodworking teacher in 2017. Sharing why he wanted to coach young students, he said “Making the world a more beautiful place is my goal as a maker of things, and making the world a better place is my goal as a person. Teaching young people to respect themselves and their own abilities is the first step toward that end.”

Erik now works with a variety of clients as he continues to teach woodworking crafts through various platforms including Instagram and YouTube. He posts all kinds of videos on YouTube such as lessons on crafting certain furniture or do’s and don’ts in woodworking or general videos of him working on various projects. He works with clients through commissions and also designs custom products in collaboration with several companies such as Saburrtooth, Home Depot, and TotalBoat.

Through all his work, Erik also does charity auctions and collaborates with various artists to create extraordinary furniture. He also has his own website called E N Curtis, where people can surf through all his crafted items and even shop from it if they desire. His eventual work in Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home’ reflects his skills and dedication to delicately working towards creating products that are perfect for families with several unique creative approaches.

Is Erik Curtis’ Dating Anyone?

Unfortunately, Erik has not shared anything related to his dating life on any platform. Although he is not an introverted individual, since he hasn’t mentioned being in a relationship, it can be safe to assume that Erik is single and mainly focused on his woodworking craft. As he is doing really well professionally, he is perhaps trying to further build his career and grow exponentially, now that he has become a renovation expert celebrity. Therefore, we would like to wish Erik the best in his career and that he receives all the success and happiness he deserves.

