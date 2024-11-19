Hulu’s Interior Chinatown: All Filming Locations, Explored

Created by Charles Yu based on his eponymous novel, ‘Interior Chinatown’ follows Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a waiter at a Chinatown restaurant who dreams of being the hero of his own story. Willis is accompanied in his melancholy by fellow waiter Fatty Choi (Ronny Chieng) while working as a background character in a cop show. However, when a murder takes place in Chinatown, he is recruited by detective Lana Lee (Chloe Bennet) and is stoked about something exciting finally happening to him. Willis’ eagerness is short-lived as a dangerous criminal network is unearthed in Chinatown, and a target is painted on his back. The Hulu crime comedy-drama revolves around Chinatown in the 1990s, shuffling between the vibrant Golden Palace, underground nightclubs, dreary city streets, and dark alleyways.

Where is Interior Chinatown Filmed?

‘Interior Chinatown’ is primarily filmed in Los Angeles, California. For the debut season, principal photography was conducted between early February 2023 and June 4 of the same year. Some reshoots were also carried out. The cast and crew took to social media and appreciated the effort their team members put into bringing the production to life. “There were many directors throughout the season, eight to be exact, and each of them brought so much energy, dedication, style, and patience everyday—sometimes we’d be there for 12+ hours,” wrote dialect coach Judy Lei on Instagram.

Los Angeles, California

Filming for ‘Interior Chinatown’ is carried out in Los Angeles, California, both on location and using studio spaces at the Fox Studio Lot and Universal Studios Lot. The crew reportedly ventures to Chinatown, Los Angeles, to conduct on-location filming, even though the Chinatown seen in the show is largely created using a studio backlot. Located on 10201 West Pico Boulevard in Century City, the Fox Studio Lot provides a sound stage to create some of the recurring interior locations seen in ‘Interior Chinatown.’ The series takes up Stage 15 at the Fox Studio Lot, one of the larger stages measuring 26,910 square feet. Other productions that have set up shop in Stage 15 include ‘War of the Worlds,’ ‘House,’ and ‘Fight Club.’

When it comes to depicting the exterior locations seen on ‘Interior Chinatown,’ the show makes extensive use of the backlots at the Universal Studios Lot. Located on 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City, the famed film studio complex spans 40 acres with a staggering 47 soundstages and a diverse array of standing sets. Backlots that feature prominently in the show are New York Street and Wall Street. The columns and pillars of Wall Street can be seen when the police are creating a cordon at the crime scene in the first season, and a blank theatre marquee is lit up in the background. The same backlot can be observed when Lana Lee runs over a trash can while driving with Willis Wu.

The Chinatown, as seen in ‘Interior Chinatown,’ is actually constructed using the New York Street backlot, dressing up some of the structures. The production team created the tiered oriental gate flanked by lion statues from scratch. The faux city streets are given more of a period look with the use of vintage cars, signs, and costumes. Filming using studio locations provides a controlled environment for ‘Interior Chinatown’ while offering logistical support and pre-built sets to efficiently complete production. Other movies and shows shot at the Universal Studios Lot include ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ and ‘Monk.’

Other Locations

‘Interior Chinatown’ also reportedly films in Toronto, Ontario, and New Zealand, but there is no verifiable information to corroborate them as shooting locations at the time of writing. A hub of filmmaking, Toronto offers film incentives, a vast pool of talent, and studio locations that a production like ‘Interior Chinatown’ may need. For filmmakers, New Zealand is a cinematic paradise with breathtaking natural scenery, towering mountains, shimmering lakes, and verdant coasts.

