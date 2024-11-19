10 Shows Like Interior Chinatown You Must See

Created by Charles Yu, ‘Interior Chinatown’ tells the story of a struggling Asian-American actor, Willis Wu, who is trapped in a background role on a police procedural show. The Hulu series follows Wu as he tries to break free from the shackles of his perceived reality and make his own mark. Things start changing when he witnesses a crime outside his local workplace in the Chinatown neighborhood, forcing him to dig deeper into the criminal elements surfacing in his area with the help of Detective Lana Lee. However, the two soon realize that they are in over their heads as the line between reality and fiction gets blurred the more secrets they start uncovering.

The show blends sharp, witty comedy with an incisive sociological drama that probes into interpersonal relationships surrounding the protagonist and the world he inhabits. It is adapted from Yu’s eponymous novel and digs into the Asian-American identity through a mystery story that slowly unravels over time, allowing it to breathe while also engaging the audience through a variety of twists and turns. Thus, if you are intrigued by its unique off-kilter drama centered on discovering one’s identity through an entertaining premise, here is a list of comedy shows like ‘Interior Chinatown’ that you can watch to enjoy more of the same.

10. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith‘ is a TV show remake of the eponymous spy-comedy movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the titular lead roles. Crafted by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, the show revolves around two strangers who are thrown into the deep end after being hired by a spy agency. The organization provides them with a new directive: living as a married couple under new identities, which leads to a catalog of whimsical adventures. Like ‘Interior Chinatown,’ the show mixes humor and thrills in a complete package that never fails to enthrall at every turn. Additionally, it prompts questions regarding identity and living up to a perceived image in a heightened environment, mirrored by Willis Wu’s predicament.

9. Black-ish (2014–2022)

Created by Kenya Barris, ‘Black-ish‘ revolves around Andre Johnson, an advertising executive and family man who faces a multitude of social issues in a middle-class neighborhood mostly occupied by white people. In a similar fashion to ‘Interior Chinatown,’ the show incisively portrays the racial and familial issues Johnson has to contend with on a daily basis as he tries to balance his personal happiness with overarching responsibilities.

Although ‘Black-ish’ and ‘Interior Chinatown’ may deviate slightly due to a lack of mystery fueling the former, they both highlight the central conceit of unique cultural and ethnic experiences through a satirical take on life. There is a sense of freshness in both stories as they embrace their contemporary roots and allow more insightful conversations to explode about the complexities of living as a minority group in a melting pot environment where the attention is always on someone else.

8. Fresh Off the Boat (2015-2020)

‘Fresh Off the Boat‘ is a sitcom drama loosely inspired by the eponymous 2013 memoir penned by chef and food personality Eddie Huang. Crafted by Nahnatchka Khan, the show follows a young Eddie in the 1990s as his family moves to Orlando, Florida, where the Huang family finds itself trying to hold on to its traditional values while also embracing a new identity. While it may be more comedy than mystery, the show aligns on various levels with ‘Interior Chinatown’ because of its focus on the immigrant experience and also bringing to light the morphing fluidity of the Asian-American identity in a household setting. Viewers of both shows are certain to pick up on the interpersonal dynamics and how they form a common message despite having slightly different tones.

7. Russian Doll (2019-2022)

The comedy-drama show ‘Russian Doll‘ centers on a video game developer who faces major upheaval after being caught in a recursive time loop that forces her to relive her 36th birthday party repeatedly. Created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler, the story morphs between a range of tones, shifting from delightfully whimsical to deeply poignant and heartfelt, which aligns with the central aspects of ‘Interior Chinatown.’ In both series, there is a cleverly conceived drama unfolding at all times amidst an equally intriguing world where nothing is as it seems. Viewers are certain to be pleased by the surreal nature of the two narratives, especially as it hides a deeper theme layered around the inner conflicts raging in the lead character’s mind.

6. Ramy (2019-)

Told through the eyes of the titular character, ‘Ramy‘ focuses on the American-Muslim experience through a deftly executed satire that provides both the political and personal context of living as a minority group individual caught between two worlds. It shines a spotlight on the complexities of having one’s identity torn by conflicting ideals, which parallels Willis Wu’s issues.

The protagonists in ‘Ramy’ and ‘Interior Chinatown’ suffer from having their lives defined by age-old traditions while also having to confront the reality of being part of the American diaspora. The show was created by Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, and Ryan Welch and is a spiritual companion to the Jimmy O. Yang-starrer through its ability to poke fun at complicated social topics without ever letting the mood drop.

5. The Good Place (2016–2020)

‘The Good Place‘ is a fantasy-comedy series centered on the concept of an afterlife where people are segregated into living in a “good” or “bad” place based on how well they do during their life. Crafted by Michael Schur, the show follows a group of individuals who are brought into this new world, where they have to manage their expectations and learn the rules governing the morality system that brought them to the “Good Place.” Like ‘Interior Chinatown,’ the NBC sitcom delves into a heightened reality where characters have to navigate the challenges of coming to grips with their new existence while also uncovering their personal issues. There are definite parallels between Willis Wu’s TV show-based reality and how he has to either conform to its image or learn to break free.

4. Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021)

Based on the eponymous play by Ins Choi, who also co-developed the show alongside Kevin White, ‘Kim’s Convenience‘ tells the story of the Korean Canadian Kim family and their exploits while running the titular convenience store in Toronto, Ontario. The show explores themes of identity, cultural heritage, and family, which mirrors the core ideas of ‘Interior Chinatown.’ Another way the two shows align is through their sharp and witty dialogue, playing upon perceived stereotypes while offering some ridiculous gags worth their weight in gold.

3. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

Brought to life by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘ follows a 1950s housewife, Miriam Maisel, whose life is upended after her husband, Joel, leaves her following his firing from a comedy gig. Subsequently, Miriam enters the stand-up industry herself, as she fights to make an impression in an era that is not kind to female comics. Her journey forces her to confront societal standards similar to Willis Wu’s challenges in ‘Interior Chinatown.’ Both shows revolve around a central character rebelling against the stereotypes while also forging an identity of their own, freed from the shackles of expectations and responsibilities held by the people around them. Its satirical elements help enhance its central themes while also providing a sheen of amusement that keeps things light and fluffy.

2. Master of None (2015-2021)

Brought to life by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, ‘Master of None‘ chronicles the life of an aspiring actor named Dev Shah as he navigates the challenges of social expectations, cultural identity, and self-discovery on his path to breaking into the film industry. A number of similarities can be drawn between Dev and Willis Wu’s journey, especially how they both try to make a mark outside their typecast role as background characters in major productions. They both have to balance personal ambitions with their responsibilities, forcing them to look inwards.

Fans of ‘Interior Chinatown’ will be particularly intrigued by how ‘Master of None’ carefully weaves its comedy with existential problems that reach deep within the heart. The two stories are equally aligned in their commitment to uncovering the authentic life of being an Asian-American, albeit taking slightly different paths at times. The Netflix drama is highly acclaimed and received numerous accolades, including three Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe.

1. Atlanta (2016-2022)

‘Atlanta‘ is a comedy-drama series created by Donald Glover, which centers on a college dropout/music manager, Earnest Marks, who begins a new life attempting to manage his aspiring rapper cousin Alfred’s career as the artist Paper Boi. The show presents an authentic look into Atlanta’s gritty music world, layering a seemingly straightforward premise with innovative storytelling devices that highlight hot-button topics like race, social norms, identity, and a contemporary world with new standards. Viewers of ‘Interior Chinatown’ will be pleased by the surreal aspects of both shows, especially how they use an unconventional structure to their benefit and advantage in illustrating the complex ideas at the heart of the story. Even the comedy is sharply constructed and never fails to hit the mark.

