Invasion Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion‘ is a science fiction series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. It follows a group of individuals trying to survive a hostile alien invasion. The second season picks up a few months after humans successfully destroy the alien mothership, only for a larger ship to replace it. In the season 2 premiere, Mitsuki Yamato finds herself at the center of research critical to defeating the aliens. Meanwhile, the Malik family meets an unexpected ally in their quest to survive. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Invasion’ season 2, episode 1! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Invasion Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The second season premiere, titled ‘Something’s Changed,’ opens four months after humans retaliated against the aliens by knocking their mothership out of the atmosphere. However, the aliens have become more hostile, forcing the world governments to unite and form the World Defense Coalition. The WDC President Benya Mabote broadcasts a message urging humanity to stay together and continue fighting the invasion. Meanwhile, when aliens attack their settlement, Mitsuki Yamato helps survivors in Osaka, Japan. However, a group of men from DharmaX takes Mitsuki away to a secret location.

Somewhere in West America, Aneesha Malik and her children, Luke and Sarah, survive independently after Ahmed’s death. The trio robs a gas station store but nearly gets caught while escaping because of Luke’s rebellious behavior. Because of Luke’s carelessness, Aneesha is forced to move her family despite having a suitable shelter. As a result, Aneesha and Luke argue, and Aneesha explains that Luke must be prepared to care for Sarah if anything happens to her. Aneesha decides to move her family up North, to the end of the continent, hoping the aliens have not invaded the uninhabited lands.

Mitsuki arrives at the DharmaX facility, where she is introduced to Nikhil Kapoor, a billionaire working with the WDC to resolve the alien invasion crisis. Nikhil reveals that his company obtained the fallen alien mothership after atomic bombs destroyed it. He has been researching the ship and explains that his scientists have failed to establish contact with the ship’s hive mind despite their best efforts. Since Mitsuki is the only known individual to have conversed with the aliens, Nikhil hopes she can help his team communicate with the aliens and help stop the war.

Elsewhere, Aneesha and her family get caught by the military when Luke tries to steal gas from some officers. Aneesha tries to downplay the situation, but the officers discover the alien claw among the family’s belongings. Thus, the military identifies the family as the Maliks, highly sought-after government targets. As the Maliks are transported in a military convoy, they encounter Clark Evans, a commoner apprehended by the military. However, Clark turns out to be the leader of the Movement, a faction of survivors uncooperative with the military.

Despite failing her psychological evaluation due to emotional volatility, Nikhil approves Mitsuki to check out the ship. Mitsuki learns that the alien pod ships are capable of cloaking, which is why humans never saw the otherworldly creatures invade. Moreover, Nikhil also reveals the alien mothership is not dead and houses a strong power source. However, the DharmaX scientists have been unable to get past the strange entity guarding the source. As a result, Mitsuki is sent to the ship to communicate with the entity with the hopes of deducing what the aliens want.

Invasion Season 2 Episode 1 Ending: Does Mitsuki Find the Source?

In the episode’s final act, Misuki enters a room in the ship to interact with the entity preventing humans from accessing the ship’s power source. Mitsuki is warned that the entity in the room is extremely dangerous and trying to interact with it can cause severe neurological damage and land her in a coma. However, Mitsuki boldly approaches the entity, which is instantly simulated by her presence. Mitsuki tries to interact with the entity, but it withdraws. Therefore, Mitsuki relies on the preinstalled frequencies in her comms system to lure in the entire. Ultimately, Mitsuki seemingly succeeds in establishing a connection with the entity which responds well to her. However, it seems like the interaction has caused a chain reaction. While we do not see the aftermath of Mitsuki’s interaction with the entity, it is safe to say that she has somehow managed to reach the mothership’s core, and the latter is seemingly reactive.

What Happens to Luke? Is Caspar Alive?

The episode’s final act sees the Malik family being freed from the military after the Movement attacks the convoy to free Clark. Aneesha wants to hit the road, but Clark insists she and her children accompany the Movement. After arriving at the Movement’s shelter, Aneesha realizes that the rebellious faction has the resources to survive, and Clark genuinely wants to help them. While Aneesha remains undecided about her family’s future plan, Luke reacts badly and has a seizure at the same time as Mitsuki’s interaction with the mothership. Luke was previously immune to the nosebleeds caused by the aliens and appeared to have a deeper connection with them.

Moreover, the alien claw Luke has been carrying also shows signs of life. The episode ends with Caspar, who seemingly died while saving humanity, revealed to be alive and in a coma. However, Caspar’s situation seems to change after Mitsuki seemingly triggers something within the mothership. Ultimately, the episode’s ending firmly suggests that the alien technology Mitsuki and Nikhil are meddling with is having a reaction that is impacting Luke and Caspar. However, what role the boys play in the larger scheme of things remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it is evident that something is changing, and humans could find themselves in a dire situation against alien invaders.

