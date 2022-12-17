Is 1923 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A prequel of ‘Yellowstone‘ and a sequel to ‘1883,’ ‘1923’ is a Western drama series set in 1923 that revolves around the Dutton family as they go through a series of challenges. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the drama show features stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, and Michelle Randolph.

Most of the critics praised the spin-off as it is likely to satisfy the fans of the other shows in the franchise, as well as many others, giving much depth to the background of the Duttons. If you are a fan of the franchise, you are likely to be excited to know more about this western drama series. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is 1923 About?

Set in the 20th century, the narrative of ‘1923’ follows one of the generations of the Dutton family who are put through a series of tribulations, letting us deeper into their lives and painting a clearer picture of their past. Together, the family faces challenges due to the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Are you interested in watching how the Duttons put up with all the challenges that come their way? Well, here are all the ways you can watch the Western series online!

Is 1923 on Netflix?

You are likely to be disappointed if you are looking for ‘1923’ on Netflix because the streaming giant doesn’t house the Western drama. However, its massive catalog includes tons of similar shows. So, you can make the most of your subscription and check out ‘The Ranch‘ and ‘Godless.’ Although the former is a sitcom, it deals with the challenges that a ranch-owning family goes through.

Is 1923 on Hulu?

No, ‘1923’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Alternatively, you can turn to similar shows that the streamer houses, such as ‘The Son‘ and ‘Quick Draw.’

Is 1923 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to look for ‘1923’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streaming giant’s extensive library of content. But don’t let it disappoint you too much as it gives its subscribers access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Outer Range‘ and ‘Texas Rising.’

Is 1923 on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘1923’ is not included in HBO Max’s catalog. However, you can make the most of your subscription by turning to similar shows available on the streaming service. We recommend you watch ‘Deadwood‘ and ‘Walker.’

Where to Watch 1923 Online?

You can watch ‘1923’ on Paramount+’s official website. Besides that, you also have the option of streaming this Western drama series on FuboTV and YouTubeTV.

How to Stream 1923 For Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV provide their new subscribers with a week-long free trial. Therefore, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘1923’ free of any cost till the exhaustion of the trial period. Nevertheless, we request our readers to show their support for cinematic art by paying for the content they wish to consume rather than resorting to cheap and unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Is Yellowstone’s Prequel 1883 Based on a True Story?