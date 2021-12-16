Directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, Netflix’s Christmas film ‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ centers around Callie and Joseph, who run a dairy farm and winery together. Their contented relationship gets tested when familial obligations force Joseph to return to the city and his family business.

The romantic film progresses through the ups and downs of their relationship, which also determines their lives ahead. As the charming tale of the couple succeeds to stir the viewers, one must be wondering about the authenticity of the film. On that note, let us share everything you need to know about the reality behind the film.

Is A California Christmas: City Lights Based on a True Story?

No, ‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ is not based on a true story. The film is the sequel of ‘A California Christmas,’ which depicts the fictional encounter between Callie and Joseph and their budding romance. ‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ picks the story one year after they fell in love. Screenwriter and one of the lead performers Lauren Swickard wrote ‘A California Christmas’ as an offering for the viewers who would wish to watch something heartening after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The motivation to create a film that would embody the spirit of the holiday season led Lauren to pen the heartwarming tale of Callie and Joseph.

The success and scope of ‘A California Christmas’ presented an opportunity for Lauren to come up with a sequel that primarily explores the shifting dynamics between the couple. If it’s the classic save-the-ranch story in the first film, the sequel focuses on contrasting the ambitions of Callie and Joseph as the latter aspires to look after the enormous family business rather than Callie’s farm and winery. The conflicts that arise between them help the couple to understand each other better.

Even though the film is fictional, the chemistry between the real-life couple Lauren Swickard and Josh Swickard, who portray Callie and Joseph respectively, truly enhances the charm of the characters. While writing the film, Lauren’s own romance with Josh influenced certain parts of Callie and Joseph’s story, especially the marriage proposal. Even while depicting a fictitious romance, the film explores the evolving nature of relationships sincerely, emphasizing the need for understanding and compromising for the other half. Such an emotional core of the film enables the viewers to relate to the struggles of the couple.

‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ is also a result of Lauren and director Shaun Paul Piccinino’s love for Christmas. When motivated to write a happy tale to welcome normalcy after the pandemic in 2020, Lauren blended romance with the spirit of Christmas to enrich the essence of the film. Piccinino’s love for Christmas as the season of familial togetherness influenced him greatly while directing the film. Lauren’s love for Northern California influenced the writing of the film as well.

‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ is a highly uplifting relationship tale in the apparels of a Christmas film, whose relatable narrative offers much more than a fictional holiday season offering. Within its fictional boundaries, Callie and Joseph’s lives mirror the dark and delights of any romantic relationship.

Read More: Where Was A California Christmas: City Lights Filmed?