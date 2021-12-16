Where Was A California Christmas: City Lights Filmed?

Netflix’s romantic film ‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ is a sequel of ‘A California Christmas’ and follows the lives of Callie and Joseph one year after they fell in love. Their lives arrive at crossroads when Joseph is obliged to return to the city for his family and business. Directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, the film depicts a moving romantic tale in the backdrop of California, making one wonder about the captivating filming sites. If you are curious to know more about the scenic landscapes and stylish cityscapes that feature in the film, consider us your ally!

A California Christmas: City Lights Filming Locations

‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ was filmed in its entirety in California, specifically in Petaluma and San Francisco. The principal photography of the film commenced in June 2021 and wrapped on August 4, 2021. Now, let’s dive into the specific locations in detail!

Petaluma, California

The filming of ‘A California Christmas: City Lights’ primarily took place in Petaluma, a city in Sonoma County, California. Hermann Sons Hall, a major event venue in the city, serves as one of the Petaluma locations of the film. The hall is situated on Western Avenue. Keller Street CoWork, a creative workspace on Keller Street, and Bliss Bridal, at Petaluma Boulevard, serve as filming locations as well. The family ranch that features in the film is owned by Ali Afshar, one of the producers/actors of the film. The Spring Hill Cheese Petaluma creamery seemingly stands in for Bernet Vineyard.

Petaluma is a pleasing picturesque city with enrapturing hills, valleys, and grazelands. The city’s major attractions also include the Petaluma River and the associated riverfront sites. Helen Putnam Regional Park, Tolay Lake Regional Park, and Shollenberger Park are some of the mesmerizing natural recreation centers in the city that offers enchanting views and were seemingly used for filming. As the film successfully depicts, the region is also gifted with grasslands and historic architecture. ‘13 Reasons Why,’ ‘Basic Instinct,’ and ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There’ are some of the productions filmed in Petaluma.

San Francisco, California

The city portions of the film were filmed in San Francisco, one of the major cultural and commercial hubs in California. The filming in the city chiefly took place at Fairmont Hotel, situated at Mason Street. The luxury hotel is one of the most renowned establishments in the city and offers an enthralling view of the city’s skyline. Fairmont’s splendor and opulence feature vividly in the film. Several San Francisco landmarks, including the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, feature in the film as well.

San Francisco is one of the significant entertainment production locations in the state of California. The city has hosted films like ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’ ‘Zodiac,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ etc. for production. The incredible skyscrapers and cultural centers that are situated all across the city make it a magnificent filming location.

