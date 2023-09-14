Is A Haunting in Venice on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Agatha Christie‘s 1969 novel ‘Hallowe’en Party,’ ‘A Haunting in Venice‘ is a supernatural murder mystery movie that revolves around Hercule Poirot who is called to attend a seance in a Venice palazzo that results in the murder of one of the guests. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also reprises his role of Poirot, the thriller film comprises a talented ensemble cast of Kyle Allen, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Emma Laird, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

Upon its premiere, the sequel to ‘Death of the Nile’ opened to mostly positive reviews from critics as they appreciated the performance of the cast as well as the brilliance of the adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s best novels. If you are particularly into whodunit or suspenseful films, you must want to know more about this film. In that case, we have gathered all the necessary details regarding the same!

What is A Haunting in Venice About?

Set in post-World War II Venice, the narrative focuses on the legendary detective Hercule Poirot, who has now retired to a peaceful life. When he gets called to attend a seance at a haunted palazzo, he reluctantly takes part in it along with a group of guests. Soon, one of the guests turns up murdered in the palazzo, after which the detective is forced to use his skills again and find out the culprit. If you wish to find out the identity of the person who has blood on their hands, you have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is A Haunting in Venice on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t include ‘A Haunting in Venice’ in its massive library of content. However, the streaming giant has other alternatives for fans of murder mysteries. Thus, we recommend you watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘ and ‘Murder Mystery.’

Is A Haunting in Venice on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘A Haunting in Venice’ on other streaming platforms as it is not a part of its extensive catalog. Instead, you have the option to turn to similar movies that are available on the streamer like ‘See How They Run.’

Is A Haunting in Venice on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘A Haunting in Venice’ is not a part of the streamer’s catalog. To make up for it, the platform offers several similar movies that you may enjoy watching such as ‘Death on the Nile‘ and ‘Spiral.’

Is A Haunting in Venice on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video does not house ‘A Haunting in Venice’ in its expansive platform. However, in its place, you can check out other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, including ‘Crooked House,’ ‘The Mirror Crack’d,’ and ‘Agatha Christie’s Ten Little Indians.’

Where to Watch A Haunting in Venice Online?

‘A Haunting in Venice’ has been released exclusively in theatres, as of now, which simply means that you cannot watch it online. So, if you cannot wait to watch the suspense unfold or wish to get an immersive experience on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream A Haunting in Venice For Free?

Since ‘A Haunting in Venice’ has only been released in theatres, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the streaming platforms offering a trial period. With that said, we encourage all our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal and unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Where Was A Haunting in Venice Filmed?