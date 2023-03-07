Is Abril Rodas Dead? Did Gigi Zumbado Leave The Rookie?

The fifth season of ABC’s police procedural series ‘The Rookie’ follows the aftermath of Elijah Stone’s dethroning as the crime lord of Los Angeles. Several gang leaders try to acquire Elijah’s stone, including Abril Rodas. Wesley Evers even meets Abril to turn her against Elijah after the latter’s return, only for the two criminals to join hands. In the seventeenth episode of the fifth season, Elijah gets captured by the LAPD, which allows Abril to become the new queen of the City of Angels’ crime realm. However, she focuses on avenging the death of her father Juan in the seventeenth episode of the spin-off series ‘The Rookie: Feds.’

Abril’s efforts to honor the memory of her father by killing his killer end up threatening her own life. So, is Abril dead? Did we see the last of Gigi Zumbado in both shows? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Abril Rodas Dead?

Yes, Abril Rodas is dead. When Elijah Stone dies, Abril doesn’t concentrate on replacing him at the crime scene in Los Angeles, despite having his crew under her control. She sets out to find the killer of her father Juan and commits a series of murders, which lead the FBI to her in ‘The Rookie: Feds.’ Matthew “Matt” Garza finds out that Abril’s logo was also the logo of a DEA FAST team that operated in San Marcos, Guatemala. The FAST teams at the time were involved in drug dealings with the very cartels they were supposed to destroy.

Since the FBI knows that Abril’s father Juan worked as a cop in San Marcos around the same time, Garza meets Trent, one of the DEA officers who were part of the particular FAST team, to know about the cop. While Garza interrogates Trent, Abril listens to the Special Investigative Unit using a bug she installed on Elena Flores’ mobile phone. From Trent, Garza learns that all the dirty work that concerns the FAST team at the time was done by Owen Ripley and he passes the information to his unit, only for Abril to learn the same through Elena’s phone. Abril confronts Owen to exact her vengeance on him for killing her father.

Garza and his unit soon realize that they are bugged. They rush to Owen, only to encounter him at Abril’s gunpoint. When the FBI agents ask her to surrender, Abril makes it clear that she wants to avenge Juan’s death and kills Owen. Carter Hope then shoots at Abril, which kills her. Since Abril is dead, the viewers must be curious to know whether Gigi Zumbado left the two procedural shows. Let’s see.

Did Gigi Zumbado Leave The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds?

Although neither ABC nor Gigi Zumbado has formally announced the exit of the actress from both ‘The Rookie’ and ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Abril’s death indicates that we may have seen the last of Zumbado in the two procedural shows. Zumbado’s character is introduced in the fourth season of ‘The Rookie’ as the one who takes advantage of La Fiera’s death to become a potent drug dealer. Although Zumbado only features in the two episodes of the season, her return to the fifth season of the show and introduction in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ turn out to be possible since Abril remains alive.

Now that Abril is dead, it is almost certain that we will not see Zumbado again in either ‘The Rookie’ or ‘The Rookie: Feds’ as the drug dealer. Since Abril is not expected to appear in any character’s dreams or visions or any flashback scenes, it is safe to say that Zumbado seemingly left the two procedural shows. We can expect the actress to deliver commendable performances in her future projects as Abril’s arc in ‘The Rookie’ universe gets concluded.

Read More: Who is Naomi Voss in The Rookie Feds? Who Plays Her?