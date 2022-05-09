Is Albert Han Leaving LAFD? Is John Harlan Kim Leaving 9-1-1?

When the fifth season of FOX’s ‘9-1-1’ premiered without Albert Han, admirers of the character were worried about John Harlan Kim’s future in the show. Kim’s Albert eventually appears in the fifth season but not as a firefighter in Station 118. He gets appointed to another fire station and begins to learn the basics of his job. In the sixteenth episode of season 5, he expresses his dissatisfaction regarding his career as a firefighter to his brother Chimney, who motivates him to be a first responder despite Albert’s mixed feelings about the same. However, a pivotal development in the episode makes Chimney and Albert question the latter’s choice. If you are wondering whether Albert is leaving LAFD, let us provide the answer! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Albert Han Leaving LAFD?

In the sixteenth episode of season 5, Station 118 and 133 team up to rescue the employees of the 9-1-1 call center amid a fire in the building. Albert and Chimney join hands to secure a tower, which is essential for the dispatchers to contact and coordinate with emergency services. While on duty, the terrace floor of the building falls, risking Albert’s life. Chimney holds his brother’s hand to not let him fall and eventually brings him up. The incident changes the mind of Chimney, who has always dreamt of seeing his brother following in his footsteps to become a reputed firefighter.

Albert grew up seeing his brother Chimney being a hero as a firefighter. When he was at the stage of life to choose a career, Albert wanted to repeat the success Chimney had and make his brother proud of him. Without caring about his unreadiness, Albert tries his best to become a firefighter and he succeeds when he gets posted to LAFD. Still, he eventually realizes that the job is not meant for him. Since he doesn’t want to disappoint Chimney, Albert pushes himself to stay in the department, but finally understands that he is not his brother to confront life-threatening predicaments.

Along with Albert, Chimney also realizes that his brother is not him. As a brother and a firefighter, he doesn’t want Albert to be on the field half-heartedly. He asks his brother to pursue a career he likes wholeheartedly and not settle for anything that doesn’t satisfy him. Since Albert receives permission from Chimney, we can expect him to part ways with LAFD and his career as a firefighter. Although the formality of a formal resignation is yet to complete, we may see Albert leaving LAFD to pursue something else that makes him contented.

As Albert gets ready to leave the department, fans of the show must be alarmed about the improbability of seeing John Harlan Kim in the upcoming episodes of the show. So, is Kim leaving the procedural drama? Let’s find out!

Is John Harlan Kim Leaving 9-1-1?

Although FOX has not released an official statement regarding John Harlan Kim’s departure from the ‘9-1-1,’ the chances of Albert leaving LAFD indicates that the actor may leave the show. Due to Kim’s involvement in ‘Nancy Drew,’ the actor’s screentime in the fifth season was affected. In addition, Kim is part of the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ show ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ and ABC’s drama pilot ‘LA Law,’ which seemingly makes his availability a concern for ‘9-1-1.’ Thus, there is a possibility that Kim is leaving the show for other projects.

On May 2, 2022, Kim shared his love for ‘9-1-1’ fans, writing, “the @911onfox fandom will always have my heart!” Kim’s words seem like a farewell message for the admirers who have loved his performance in the procedural drama. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that John Harlan Kim may leave ‘9-1-1.’ Even if Albert leaves LAFD and Kim confirms his exit from the show, the actor may return to the series in the future as the uncle of Jee-Yun.

