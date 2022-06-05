Is Alicia Dead? Did Alycia Debnam-Carey Leave FTWD?

The fifteenth episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 7 depicts Alicia’s health severely deteriorating. She passes out multiple times and suffers from an unbearable fever. Realizing that she may not live long, she asks her followers to leave the locality of the Tower in search of a safe place without her. To not be a burden to the people who have trusted her, Alicia goes back to the Tower rather than joining them.

In the sixteenth episode, Morgan meets Madison and fails to inform her whether Alicia is dead or alive undoubtedly. Along with Morgan, the viewers must be wondering whether she is dead. Let us share our thoughts concerning the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Alicia Dead?

After getting bitten by a walker, Alicia believes that her days are numbered. Her body starts to send signals that the virus is present inside her. Episodes of fever and unconsciousness further make her realize that her life is gradually coming to an end. In the fifteenth episode, Alicia struggles severely with her worsening health. She passes out frequently and struggles with a burning fever. Considering the radiation exposure of the region and radioactive walkers around her, survival cannot be easy for Alicia. In light of her health condition and the unfavorable living circumstances, Alicia invites death by going back to the Tower.

However, we cannot assuredly say that Alicia is dead. There’s always a possibility that Alicia may get saved due to an intervention of an unknown individual or group. As Alicia’s mother Madison says, “no one’s gone till they’re gone” in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe. Until we get to see Alicia dying on-screen, the possibility of her being alive remains. Like Madison gets saved from a burning stadium, Alison may get saved by someone or some group with superior medical assistance to offer her. Since the virus hasn’t turned her into a walker yet, medical intervention may buy more time for her.

Even if Alicia is alive, her decision to stay back at the Tower indicates that she may not be a part of the narrative moving forward. Her absence in the seventh season finale must have alarmed fans of the character and show concerning Alycia Debnam-Carey’s commitment to the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Did Alycia Debnam-Carey Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

Yes, Alycia Debnam-Carey did leave ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ The actress’ exit was confirmed by co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss in the aftershow titled ‘Fear the Walking Dead: Episode Insider.’ “It was very difficult to write Alycia’s last episode and to say goodbye to her both as a character, and then also say goodbye to Alycia Debnam-Carey as an actor, because she’s been such an integral part of the show from the beginning,” Chambliss said in the aftershow segment of the fifteenth episode of season 7. “But it’s something we’ve been working towards for a while, and something we’ve been working towards with Alycia,” he added.

After the broadcast of the episode, Alycia Debnam-Carey confirmed her exit. “To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark,” the actress shared. “I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person. As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself,” she added.

As Alycia indicated, the actress is moving on to new challenges. She will headline Hulu’s ‘Saint X,’ a psychological drama series based on Alexis Schaitkin’s eponymous novel. Since her character Alicia is not undoubtedly dead, Alycia may return to the show in the future. Sources close to ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ have reportedly indicated that the actress’ return is a possibility.

