Is Aneesha Joshi’s Padma Leaving The Resident?

Padma Devi’s pregnancy is one of the integral storylines of the fifth and sixth seasons of FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident.’ After seeking the help of her sister Leela Devi to become a mother, Padma teams up with August Jeremiah “AJ/The Raptor” Austin to welcome twins to the world. In the third episode of the sixth season, Padma gives birth to her twins, concluding her pregnancy storyline. As she moves to a new condo, following AJ’s wishes, the viewers must be wondering whether we have seen the last of Aneesha Joshi in the medical drama. Does the delivery of her babies mark the conclusion of Leela’s story arc? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Padma?

In the fifth season, Padma meets her sister Leela and shares her aspiration to become a mother. Since Padma cannot conceive her own, she asks Leela to donate her eggs, only for the latter to comply. Padma eventually meets AJ and asks whether he can be her sperm donor. AJ accepts under the condition that he will be present in the child’s life as the father. Padma then gets pregnant with twins. In the sixth season, Padma’s pregnancy gets complicated as surgery becomes necessary. The surgery gets completed successfully and she gives birth to her twins in the third episode of the sixth season.

In the fourth episode of season 6, Dr. Ian Sullivan discharges Padma and her babies from Chastain Park Memorial Hospital upon assuring her that there isn’t anything to worry about her or her children. She moves to a new condo AJ finds for his babies and the mother of his children. As Padma starts a new chapter of her life, seemingly concluding an engrossing storyline, the viewers must be concerned whether she will be a part of the rest of the sixth season’s narrative. Is Aneesha Joshi exiting the medical drama? Let’s see.

Is Aneesha Joshi Leaving The Resident?

As of now, neither FOX nor Aneesha Joshi released a statement regarding the actress’ departure from ‘The Resident.’ Furthermore, according to co-creator of the series Amy Holden Jones, Padma’s storyline doesn’t conclude with her delivery of her babies. “There’s some postpartum issues for Padma, and that’s another fantastic medical story to tell,” Jones told TVLine about what’s ahead for Padma. “And how does Raptor cope with them? How does a full-time surgeon who loves his work, who didn’t plan originally to be a father — like all surgeons, how do they cope with parenthood?” the co-creator added.

Jones’ words assure that Padma will remain an integral part of AJ’s storyline as they will team up to raise their two kids. The challenges they face as parents and how they most likely will overcome the same will be a major part of the rest of the sixth season episodes’ narrative. With “aunt Leela” and “uncle Devon Pravesh” around them to help, Padma and AJ may become admirable parents. According to Jones, that’s not all for Padma. “I believe there’s potential for love in Raptor’s life that we may discover this season also,” the co-creator told TVLine in the same interview.

Since Padma is the mother of his babies, AJ may consider getting together with her. The life they share as parents may bring them closer as partners as well. If that’s the case, we will see more of Padma in the medical drama. Considering these factors, we believe that Aneesha Joshi will continue featuring in ‘The Resident.’

