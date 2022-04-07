Is As They Made Us on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘As They Made Us’ marks ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ star Mayim Bialik’s debut as a director and writer of a feature-length film. The comedy-drama movie follows Abigail – a divorced mother of two – who tries to navigate her dysfunctional family while looking for love again. Given that her father Eugene has a degenerative condition, she tries to make his last days memorable. This means she has to bring her family back together, including her estranged brother Nathan and her nitpicking mother, Barbara.

Mayim Bialik has done an excellent job with the movie and brought a marvelous story for the audience to enjoy. Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Candice Bergen, and Dustin Hoffman bring the characters to life and depict the complex dynamic of Abigail’s fractured family. We are sure you are eager to watch this movie, so here’s all the information you will need!

What is As They Made Us About?

Abigail is a divorced mother with two kids. Her father, Eugene, who has a degenerative condition, needs a caretaker for proper supervision. However, no caretaker lasts for long, thanks to Abigail’s mother, Barbara, who fires one aid after the other, for different reasons. While Eugene and Barbara seem to love each other, they do not communicate the sentiment very often.

With Eugene nearing the end of his days, Abigail contacts her estranged brother, Nathan, who left the family 20 years ago. Nathan caves into his sister’s requests and comes back to meet everyone, though the resentment lingers. If you cannot wait to know what happens next, you will have to watch the movie. So, here is how you can do that!

Is As They Made Us on Netflix?

Netflix does not offer ‘As They Made Us.’ But you can use your subscription to watch similar movies like ‘Lady Bird‘ or ‘The Edge of Seventeen.’ The storylines for both these comedy films feature a strong element of family, like the Mayim Bialik directorial.

Is As They Made Us on Hulu?

No, ‘As They Made Us’ is not available on Hulu. However, the platform has an excellent selection of movies that you can check out, such as the Kristen Stewart-starrer ‘Happiest Season‘ or ‘Before Midnight.’ Although slightly different in tone, both these films beautifully weave elements of romance and family drama.

Is As They Made Us on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not host ‘As They Made Us,’ its vast video library will not let you down. Use your Prime membership to watch gems like ‘The Big Sick‘ and ‘Little Miss Sunshine.’ If you enjoy films where the narrative is driven by quirky family members, you will enjoy the aforementioned titles.

Is As They Made Us on HBO Max?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘As They Made Us,’ HBO Max is not the place for you. Fortunately, the platform does offer similar films like ‘Crazy Rich Asians‘ and the evergreen classic ‘Dirty Dancing.’ Romance and family are prominent themes in these movies, quite like the Dianna Agron and Dustin Hoffman-starrer.

Where to Watch As They Made Us Online?

‘As They Made Us’ released in theatres and on VOD platforms on April 8, 2022. So, you can watch the film in theatres after booking your tickets here. Alternatively, if you wish to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, you can watch it on-demand on YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, or Microsoft Store.

How to Stream As They Made Us for Free?

You cannot watch ‘As They Made Us’ for free since it is only being screened in theatres and on VOD platforms. Nevertheless, we urge our readers not to use any illegal means and instead pay online or at theatres to support this beautiful film.

