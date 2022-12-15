Is Avatar (2009) on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by James Cameron, ‘Avatar’ is a 2009 epic sci-fi movie that follows Marine Jake Sully, who travels to the distant moon Pandora and gets acquainted with the humanoid tribe Na’vi. Torn between his duties and the love and belonging he has found among the natives, he must make a decision that will affect his fate and that of the entire Pandora.

Featuring noteworthy performances by actors like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver, the movie has become a worldwide phenomenon for its unique concept and breathtaking visuals. Since the exciting sequel is almost here, we’re sure you must be curious to know more about this fantasy adventure movie. Worry not, as we have you covered!

What is Avatar About?

Jake Sully is a Marine with paraplegia who joins a mission on the alien moon, Pandora, in search of a rare substance with healing powers. However, the task is not easy as the Na’vi, an Indigenous tribe of native humanoids with mysterious ways, heavily guards it. Offered spinal surgery to help him regain his walking ability, Jake agrees to infiltrate the Na’avi using an avatar and tries to learn their culture and secrets.

Unexpectedly, the Marine falls in love with Neytiri, the daughter of the tribe leaders, who guides him on his journey. Now, he must choose between her people and his mission, which pits him against the ruthless Colonel Miles Quaritch. As the latter advances to destroy the Na’vi and their habitat, Jake decides to save his love and newfound home, resulting in a spectacular battle for Pandora’s future. So, if you wish to enjoy this visual marvel and find out what happens next, here are all the ways you can do so.

Is Avatar on Netflix?

Netflix users will not find ‘Avatar’ in its diverse content catalog. But worry not, as you can find similar fantasy adventure alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Troll‘ and ‘Bright,’ which center around interspecies wars, just like the James Cameron directorial.

Is Avatar on Hulu?

‘Avatar’ is unavailable in Hulu’s content library, but you can still utilize your subscription to enjoy equally thrilling options that the streamer offers. We recommend you watch ‘2067‘ and ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.’ Like Jake Sully’s journey in an alien land, these movies also feature protagonists who find purpose in distant worlds.

Is Avatar on Amazon Prime?

Subscribers can watch ‘Avatar’ by renting or buying the movie on Amazon Prime here. Otherwise, with your regular plan, you can check out similar epic sci-fi adventure movies for free, such as ‘Star Trek Into Darkness‘ and ‘2036 Origin Unknown.’

Is Avatar on HBO Max?

Though HBO Max does not feature ‘Avatar’ in its collection of movies and TV shows, you can satisfy your craving for beautifully shot sci-fi movies with cinematic gems like ‘Dune‘ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

Is Avatar on Disney+?

Disney+ users can rejoice, as ‘Avatar’ is available on the streaming service. You will find all the details here!

Where to Watch Avatar Online?

You can stream ‘Avatar’ on XFinity or VOD platforms like DirecTV, Spectrum On Demand, and AMC Theatres On Demand. Moreover, you can rent or purchase the Sam Worthington-starrer on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream Avatar For Free?

Luckily, XFinity offers a one-month free trial to new subscribers, while DirecTV gives first-time users free access to its content for the first 7 days. Hence, you can avail of these offers to watch ‘Avatar’ without any cost. Nevertheless, we always advise our readers to pay for relevant channels to watch their favorite movies and TV shows instead of turning to illegal means.

