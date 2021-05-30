‘Good Witch‘ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around the mother-daughter duo Cassie and Grace, who share the powerful gift of insight and intuition and use it to help people of their neighborhood in the fictional town of Middleton. It is a continuation of ‘The Good Witch’ television film series and is developed by the original film’s director Craig Pryce along with Sue Tenney.

Catherine Bell reprises her role as Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale, and Bailee Madison appears as her daughter Grace for the first five seasons of the show. Madison departed the series after five seasons, but a recent plot development in the show’s current seventh season has fans buzzing over the possibility of her return. Is the former star returning to the hit fantasy dramedy series? Here’s everything we know!

Why Did Bailee Madison Leave Good Witch?

When the series first premiered back in 2015, Bailee Madison captured the viewers’ hearts with her charming performance as the adorable and smart-talking teenager, Grace. Grace is first introduced in the series premiere episode, and like her mom, tries to use her gifts to help others. She also struggles to keep her powers a secret, which often causes conflicts in her life.

She last appears in the season 5 finale titled ‘The Graduation,’ where her character is seen graduating high school and heading off to college. Madison left the series to pursue different career opportunities after 5 seasons and 55 appearances (including 4 specials). She penned a heartfelt note to fans of the show explaining the reasons behind her decision. You can check out the post below.

Is Bailee Madison Returning To Good Witch?

Since leaving ‘Good Witch,’ Madison’s career has been on the rise, and the former Disney star has made numerous television and film appearances. Most recently, she can be seen in the lead role opposite fellow former Disney star Kevin Quinn in the 2021 Netflix musical film ‘A Week Away.’

In an older interview with ET, actress Catherine Bell expressed her desire to see Madison return to the show. “My dream is that she gets to come back for a couple of episodes. I don’t know schedule-wise when it’ll happen, but I know that she’s working on some great projects right now,” Bell said in 2019. Madison’s farewell note and Bell’s words suggest that the door is open for the former actress to make a comeback on the show.

Since Madison is an extremely sought-after talent, we imagine her schedule is packed with new projects. However, it seems like the actress might be making a return after all. In the sixth season finale of ‘Good Witch,’ the Merriwick women, Cassie, Abigail, and Joy, received a bag of soil each that has become the central mystery in season 7. Fans have been hoping that Madison’s character Grace, also a Merriwick woman, will return to help solve the mystery of the soil bags.

A recent press release for the upcoming episode (season 7 episode 3) suggests that Madison is indeed set to reprise her role. The actress is mentioned in the cast list for the episode released by the network. In the promo for the new episode, Cassie mentions that Grace is returning home after spending six months in Spain. You can check out the promo here. While the actress herself hasn’t confirmed her return, fans should definitely be excited as there is every chance Bailee Madison is returning to ‘Good Witch’ in the new episode titled ‘The Delivery’ set to air on May 30, 2021, on Hallmark network.

