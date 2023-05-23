Is Beat Shazam on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Beat Shazam‘ is a musical game TV series that involves teams of two who go head to head against each other as they must identify some of the biggest hit songs of all time before the other teams. Created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, the interactive game show is hosted by the famous actor Jamie Foxx while his daughter Corinne Foxx takes up the role of DJ for the series.

Ever since the premiere of the musical series, it has been subjected to mixed reviews from fans and critics. But the unique format and the entertaining host and DJ keep the viewers hooked through each episode. So, if you are interested in learning more about the show, including where you can watch it, we have got you covered!

What is Beat Shazam About?

In this interactive musical game series, three teams of two players compete against one another as they attempt to identify a set of songs through four rounds, gaining a significant amount of money for every correct answer. The highest-scoring team out of the three then goes head-to-head against the Shazam app in the next round as the team tries to name as many songs as possible before the app. If the team beats Shazam by identifying all six songs, they win the grand cash prize of $1,000,000. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series yourself!

Is Beat Shazam on Netflix?

No, ‘Beat Shazam’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to other musical competition series, such as ‘Sing On!‘ and ‘Sing On! Spain.’

Is Beat Shazam on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that HBO Max doesn’t include ‘Beat Shazam’ in its extensive catalog of content. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives on the platform, including ‘The Cube‘ and ‘Talk Show the Game Show.’ Although both aren’t based on music in any way, they are game shows that see contestants compete against one another to win the competition.

Is Beat Shazam on Hulu?

We have good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Beat Shazam’ is available for streaming on the platform, and you can watch all the episodes right here!

Is Beat Shazam on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Beat Shazam’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you can turn to similar game shows on the streaming giant, such as ‘Making the Cut‘ and ‘The Remix.’

Where to Watch Beat Shazam Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘Beat Shazam’ is available for streaming on Fox’s official website, DirecTV, FuboTV, Xfinity, and Spectrum on Demand. However, it is not available for purchase on any of the online platforms.

How to Stream Beat Shazam For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu and Xfinity offer a month-long free trial to all their new subscribers. Meanwhile, DirecTV and FuboTV give free access to their content to new users for the first five and seven days, respectively. So, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream ‘Beat Shazam’ for free. Nevertheless, we request our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions and support the art of cinema rather than resorting to illegal methods to watch their favorite content.

