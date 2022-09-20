Is Beth Ditto’s Gigi Gay or Bisexual in Monarch?

‘Monarch‘ is a musical drama series created by Melissa London Hilfers that revolves around the Roman family, who have built a dynasty in the country music business. After the death of their matriarch, Dottie Roman, the Roman siblings, Nancy, Luke, and Gigi, are thrust into the spotlight. In the process, viewers learn more about their personal lives, and Gigi’s relationship with her partner will raise questions in the audience’s mind about her sexuality. Hence, if you are one of the avid viewers of ‘Monarch’ wondering whether Gigi is gay or bisexual, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Plays Gigi in Monarch?

Gigi Roman is introduced in the series premiere episode of ‘Monarch,’ titled ‘Stop at Nothing,’ and she is the youngest daughter of Albie and Dottie Roman. She is the only Roman sibling who is not involved in the family business and lives an ordinary life. After she is introduced, viewers learn that Gigi is a married woman and mostly looks after her family. Her mother never encouraged her to sing, but Gigi is talented and has the voice to succeed as a country musician.

In the series, actress Beth Ditto essays the role of Gigi Roman. Ditto is a singer and songwriter best known for her work with the indie rock band Gossip. She later transitioned into acting and made her acting debut in 2018 with the comedy-drama film ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ directed by Gus Van Sant. Her first major acting credit is for the role of Bets Gomes in the dark comedy series ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky.

Is Beth Ditto’s Gigi Gay or Bisexual?

In the series premiere episode of ‘Monarch,’ viewers learn that Gigi is not married to any man but to a woman named Kelly. Therefore, Gigi’s statements about her family life and responsibilities are painted in a new light. Moreover, her partner’s revelation raises a question about the character’s sexuality. Given that Gigi is married to a woman, it is evident that she is gay. Moreover, Gigi never mentions being attracted to a man. Hence, it is unlikely that she is bisexual. On the other hand, Kelly is having an affair with Gigi’s brother, Luke. Thus, it is implied that Kelly is bisexual. As a result, the same could be true about Gigi.

In reality, actress Beth Ditto, who essays the role of Gigi, is openly queer. She often speaks for causes related to the LGBTQ+ community. Ditto was married to a longtime girlfriend, Kristin Ogata. The couple unofficially tied the knot in July 2013. However, by March 2018, Ditto and Ogata had split, and she was dating musician Ted Kwo. Hence, it is safe to say that Ditto’s character in ‘Monarch’ represents her real-life sexuality. As a result, it would be safe to assume that, like Ditto, Gigi Roman is also openly queer. The sexuality of Ditto’s Gigi makes the show’s cast more inclusive and continues the trend of casting LGBTQ+ actors/actresses in appropriate roles. Ultimately, while it seems like Gigi is gay, she could be openly queer, making her similar to the actress essaying the role.

Read More: Is Fox’s Monarch Based on a True Story?