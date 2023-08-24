Is Bottoms on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Bottoms’ is a teen sex comedy movie that revolves around two unpopular queer high school senior girls who start a fight club in order to hook up with cheerleaders before graduating. Co-written and directed by Emma Seligman, the film features hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, and Marshawn Lynch. Upon its premiere, ‘Bottoms’ opened to mostly positive reviews from critics as it feels modern yet nostalgic at the same time. In case you are eager to learn more about it, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information!

What is Bottoms About?

The narrative follows two unpopular teenage girls — PJ and Josie — who hope to lose their respective virginities to the cheerleaders of their high school before graduating. Discovering the need for self-defense for their fellow girl schoolmates, the two friends set up a fight club as a way to get what they have been wanting and also do something good for others. When the fight club gains traction and leads to popular girls of school beating each other in the name of self-defense, PJ and Josie must find a way out and discard the club before the truth gets exposed. Will they be able to get away with the lies? To find out, you must watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Bottoms on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Bottoms’ in its expansive collection. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to plenty of gripping alternatives. So, we recommend you watch ‘More the Merrier‘ and ‘Hard Feelings.’

Is Bottoms on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Bottoms’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library, at the moment. Alternatively, you can turn to similar comedy movies on HBO Max, such as ‘Shiva Baby‘ and ‘Spring Breakers.’

Is Bottoms on Hulu?

No, ‘Bottoms’ is not included in Hulu’s extensive content catalog. However, it should not stop you from checking out other alternatives on the streamer, including ‘Crush.’

Is Bottoms on Amazon Prime?

We hate to tell you that ‘Bottoms’ is not available on Amazon Prime as of now. In the meantime, you have the option to turn to some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Bros.’

Where to Watch Bottoms Online?

As of writing, ‘Bottoms’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means you cannot watch the Ayo Edebiri starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. However, if you wish to watch the drama unfold on the big screen and get an immersive experience, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Bottoms For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘Bottoms’ is unavailable on any digital platform, as of writing. This simply means that there is currently no way to stream the sex comedy movie for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume to show their support for the art of cinema and refrain from using any illegal methods to do the same.

