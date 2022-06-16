Is Brian and Charles on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous short film by Jim Archer, ‘Brian and Charles’ is a British comedy movie that follows a lonely inventor named Brian who lives in rural Wales, building unnecessary and strange gadgets. Directed by the same director as the original short film, the movie features hilarious performances from a talented cast ensemble, comprising David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey, Jamie Michie, and Nina Sosanya. The unique storyline is filled with several comedic instances, making the fans of the genre interested in knowing more about the movie. In case you are one such fan, we have all the information you need regarding the film!

What is Brian and Charles About?

Set in rural Wales, Brian is a lonely inventor who builds unconventional contraptions that hardly ever work. Even though he has failed to build a sturdy enough gadget, he decides to work on his biggest invention yet. With the help of a washing machine and several spare parts, he manages to create an artificially intelligent robot and names him Charles. The robot is obsessed with cabbage and learns English from a dictionary. Now that you are heavily interested in watching the movie, let’s see where and how you can catch the comedy film!

Is Brian and Charles on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will need to look for ‘Brian and Charles’ on other platforms as it is not available on this streaming giant. However, you can put your subscription to good use by turning to other alternatives that are available on Netflix. You may enjoy watching ‘Bigbug‘ and ‘G.O.R.A..’ Even though there are major differences in the storyline, both of these films involve the robotic themes like ‘Brian and Charles.’

Is Brian and Charles on Hulu?

No, ‘Brian and Charles’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Instead, you have the option of tuning into some similar films on the platform, such as ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy‘ and ‘Save Yourself.’ Even though the latter does not involve robots, it involves two characters who are with each other in the face of adversity.

Is Brian and Charles on Amazon Prime Video?

Even though ‘Brian and Charles’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you can always search for other alternatives in the extensive catalog of content that the streaming giant possesses. We recommend you watch ‘Robot and Frank‘ and ‘My Grandpa Is An Alien.’

Is Brian and Charles on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Brian and Charles’ is not included in the platform’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Talking of its massive library, there are plenty of other alternatives that you can add to your watchlist, such as ‘Real Steel‘ and ‘Spare Parts.’ Although these movies are of a different genre altogether, both of them involve the theme of robot building, which is quite central to ‘Brian and Charles.’

Where to Watch Brian and Charles Online?

Since ‘Brian and Charles’ released exclusively in theatres, there is currently no way for you to watch the movie online as of now. At the present moment, the only way you can watch Brian create Charles is on the big screen. That being said, if you can’t seem to wait any longer to watch the movie, you have the option to check out show timings and book tickets on Focus Features’ official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Brian and Charles for Free?

As mentioned above, the David Earl-starrer is not available for streaming on any of the platforms, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Brian and Charles’ for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it gets made available on any of the digital platforms that offer a free trial to their new subscribers. In the meanwhile, we always recommend our readers refrain from turning to illegal methods to watch their favorite content and instead, pay for the respective subscriptions for doing the same!

Read More: Best British Movies on Netflix