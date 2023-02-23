Is Carlos Singh Dead in Outer Banks Season 3? [Spoiler]

In season 3, Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ introduces a new antagonist —Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen). A self-made man, Singh has amassed a massive fortune and virtually runs Barbados. He is richer, more influential, and more ruthless than Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), the primary antagonist of the first two seasons. After seemingly being rescued from a remote Caribbean island, John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends are brought to Barbados. Kiara or Kie (Madison Bailey), gets abducted by Singh’s men and learns that Singh is looking for Denmark Tanny’s diary as he believes it contains information about the location of El Dorado. If you are wondering whether Singh dies in ‘Outer Banks,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Carlos Singh Dead?

Yes, Singh is dead in ‘Outer Banks’ season 3. At one point later in the season, Singh speaks about his familial history to Big John. His ancestors came to the Americas as indentured servants from India and were part of Theodore Roosevelt’s 1913 expedition in search of El Dorado. Singh claims that his family was lied to and that finding El Dorado will not only help him correct a great wrong done to his family but also it is his destiny to do so.

Right from the beginning of the season, Singh is hot on the trail of John B, his friends, and his father. Singh shows he has no qualms about killing people after he shoots Portis, the pilot who brought John B and the others to Barbados. Singh nearly catches Big John and John B when they visit an old friend of Big John to retrieve one-half of the Gnomon of Solana.

After returning to Outer Banks, the father-and-son duo is nearly killed by mercenaries, but Big John kills them. They find the second half of the gnomon in the archives of the Charleston Museum. However, Singh soon catches up to them and abducts Big John. He also orders John B’s death, but the younger man manages to escape and run to his friends for help. Singh and his people make their way to Venezuela on a yacht, and he tells Big John to translate the message on the gnomon as soon as possible.

In the season finale, John B rescues his father from Singh’s clutches, but that doesn’t deter the man. Ward reaches out to him and agrees to supply all the information he has if Singh can promise Sarah’s safety. Right after Big John, Sarah, and John B complete the gnomon test of the Guajiro King, Singh shows up with his people and Ward, demanding to know what Big John has found out. In the ensuing scuffle, Big John gets shot but manages to get away with his son and Sarah. They end up in a cave and realize the path continues underwater. Big John is forced to stay behind because of his injury, but the others proceed. Singh shows up and holds Big John at gunpoint.

When John B and Sarah come out of the cave, having found El Dorado and carrying several large pieces of gold as proof, Singh threatens them. This prompts Big John to choose his son over the gold, and he throws an explosive toward the path to the treasure. Singh tries to stop the explosion but is killed.

