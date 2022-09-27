Is Chefs vs Wild Scripted or Real?

Hulu’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’ is a reality series that successfully captures the attention of the viewers. In every episode, two chefs must showcase their cooking and survival skills in order to defeat each other and win the overall competition. The cooks are assigned a foraging partner with whom they must venture into the wilderness and collect some delicious ingredients. Once the exploration is done, the chefs and their partners must cook a 3-course meal worthy of an elite establishment. However, only the person with judicious use of their ingredients will be able to claim victory.

Hosted by Kiran Jethwa, with Valerie Segrest acting as a judge alongside him, the series has multiple elements that make it captivating for the viewers. The natural terrains that the participants explore allow for a visually appealing series, while the cooking part satisfies the culinary fans. However, given the challenging nature of the show, many are curious if the showcased events are true to reality or if they have been purposefully engineered. Well, we are here to dive right in and ponder the same!

Is Chefs vs. Wild Fake or Real?

Apart from the pre-stated structure of ‘Chefs vs. Wild,’ there seems to be little about the show that might suggest a scripted nature. Perhaps the only thing one can that can be claimed as slightly false may be the illusion that the teams of two are indeed isolated. From the camera angles and confessional-type scenes, one can easily point out that there must be at least one other person apart from the participant chef and their foraging partner while exploring the wilderness. The night and early morning scenes suggest that the cast members also have personal cameras of their own to log any important developments. However, for the majority of the time, they have certainly been captured by a third party.

Overall, it seems that the Hulu show is as realistic as it can get. The participating cooks featured in the show all have several years of experience in the culinary industry. Moreover, their style of cooking even outside the series suggests that the chefs like to utilize naturally foraged ingredients whenever possible. While not all chefs seem to be similarly knowledgeable about wild ingredients, their ability to roll with the punches and appreciate the unexpected findings does lead credence to their skills as a cook.

It cannot be denied that while they are fans of wild ingredients, the chefs ultimately do not seem to have all the knowledge of the terrain they have been left to forage. This is where we see the survival experts shine. While many of the participant cooks are knowledgeable about possible ingredients, it can be clearly seen that the responsibility of safekeeping and navigation ultimately falls on the partners of the chefs. In many cases, they also lead the cooks to unfamiliar ingredients and how they can be used.

As for the cooking challenge itself, there does not seem to be much drama associated with the whole affair. The participants mostly seem to have a healthy dose of respect for their partners, as well as the judges. The professionalism of the chefs is on full display during the segment, with the survival experts taking the backseat and acting as sous chefs. Keeping with the theme of the wild, the equipment may be of the highest quality, but the only source of heat is fire, with wood and coal as fuel.

While ‘Chefs vs. Wild,’ certainly has its dramatic moments, with burning shelters and minor disagreements, it is mainly focused on what says in the title. The culinary and natural elements of the show are evident and make for an entertaining viewing experience. Though it is likely that a major hazard would lead to an intervention from the crew’s side, the cast members are seemingly left to their devices during the production.

