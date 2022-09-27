Where is Chef Sammy Monsour Now?

Hulu’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild‘ is an entertaining mixture of some of the best elements of cooking shows and survival challenges. In each episode, two chefs have to forage for pized ingredients from the wild itself with the help of their foraging partner. After the exploration time is over, they must prepare a delicious 3-course meal for the judges and hopefully win the competition. The first season of the reality series featured several talented culinary experts, including Chef Sammy Monsour. His confidence and determination piqued the interest of many viewers who are curious about what the chef has been up to these days. If you are in the same boat, here is everything we know about his current whereabouts.

Sammy Monsour’s Chefs vs. Wild Journey

Chef Sammy Monsour appeared in the first episode of ‘Chefs vs. Wild’ season 1. Having grown up with cook parents, Sammy had an impressive amount of experience to back him up during his time on the show. He had 48 hours to collect the ingredients he wanted from the wild of Coastal British Columbia, Canada. Accompanying him in his foraging journey was survival expert Robin Lafreniere. With a plan in mind, Sammy was ready to make the best of his time on the show.

In the initial hours, the duo was able to find delicious Juniper berries and Spruce tips, which Sammy immediately started to incorporate into his tentative plans for the upcoming cooking challenge. The mountainous terrain of his designated foraging area helped Sammy find Pine mushrooms, something he was quite excited about. When the time came for the team to build a shelter, Sammy wanted to smoke-dry age his Pine mushrooms over the campfire. Robin suggested against the idea since using a snare wire over as fire is a safety hazard and could potentially harm them physically. However, Sammy was determined to do as he planned and expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that Robin was opposing him.

The next day, Sammy wanted to find some crap apples which could be used in many ways. There were some minor arguments between Sammy and Robin, with the former confessing he would not give up easily and was determined to push hard and find what they were looking for. Fortunately, after a lot of work and Robin’s guidance, the duo were able to find Crab apples and even stumbled upon Sumac, which delighted the culinary expert. Come next night, Sammy decided to take advantage of the dark and capture some beetles, which he hoped to incorporate into his meal.

When the time came for the cooking challenge, Sammy and his opponent, Chef Viet Pham, were provided with elk heart and sirloin. With Robin as his sous-chef, Sammy had 4 hours to make a delicious meal out of the given and foraged ingredients with Robin as his sous-chef. At the end of the challenge, Sammy presented Tortellini in Brodo as his appetizer, which was essentially Tortellini stuffed with elk heart and beetles in smoke-dry aged Pine mushroom broth.

When it came to entree, Sammy served Juniper brined elk loin with Crab apple purée. The 3-course meal featured beignets with Spruce brittle and dried Sumac as dessert. Though there were some critiques presented by Kiran Jethwa and Valerie Segrest, the two judges did find his cooking delicious. However, in the end, Viet was declared the winner of the cook-off. Sammy was pretty happy with the experience and thankful for Robin’s partnership.

Where is Sammy Monsour Now?

Sammy Monsour is an active chef as well as a food and climate activist. As of writing, Sammy has opened a total of four restaurants, out of which two are located in Downtown Los Angeles, California, while the other two are situated in Downtown Boston, Massachusetts. In fact, Preux & Proper, perhaps his most well-known establishment, received a Bib Gourmand in Michelin’s 2019 California Guide. The chef has also been recognized by James Beard Foundation, Zagat, Eater, and Food & Wine.

As an activist, Sammy always strives to use sustainable cooking methods and sources. Over the years, Sammy has thrown his support being several activist movements and has been featured in multiple television shows. Presently, he is a member of the James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch Advisory Board and Global Goals Advocate at Chefs’ Manifesto. The chef is also a part of the Seafood Watch’s Task Force.

Using his impressive social media following, Sammy also likes to share important facts and details about various nature-related issues. Sammy also seems to have plans regarding a cookbook he is writing with his wife, Kassady, about food from the coastal South. The couple is currently living in Charleston, South Carolina. We wish Sammy and his loved ones the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Where is Chef Alan Bergo Now?