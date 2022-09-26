Where is Chef Alan Bergo Now?

Hulu’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild‘ is a unique blend of cooking and survival that is sure to keep the viewers entertained. Each episode of the reality show asks two culinary experts to cook a delicious 5-star worthy 3-course meal. However, the only ingredients they can use are those they have foraged from the wild in the allotted amount of time before the cook-off. With their foraging partner/sous-chef, the contestants must maximize their time in the forests in order to create some of the most mouthwatering dishes the judges have ever tasted.

The premier season of the show was released recently and featured some of the most talented chefs out there. One such name is of Alan Bergo, whose reputation as a chef and a forager increased thanks to his time in the series. His performance on the show helped him garner many fans and has left the fans intrigued about what the ‘Chefs vs. Wild’ star is up to these days. If you, too, are curious about the same, then we have just the information you need!

Alan Bergo’s Chefs vs. Wild Journey

Episode 2 of the very first season of ‘Chefs vs. Wild’ saw Alan Bergo make his appearance on the show. After having worked as a chef in some of the biggest award-winning restaurants in the USA, Alan left the professional restaurant industry behind and combined his passion for cooking, nature, and writing. Entering the wild terrains of Hardy Island, British Columbia, Alan had a set vision in his mind regarding what he wanted, thanks to his experience as a forager. On his journey in the wild, Alan was accompanied by Baha Mahmutov, a survival expert who grew up in Kyrgyzstan.

With just 96 hours on the clock, Alan and Baha were ready to find and harvest the best of what nature had to offer. Within the first few hours, the duo was able to find Thistle Roots and Huckleberries. However, Alan’s main goal was to find Matsutake mushrooms, and he would not easily settle for a simpler alternative. He even gave up on Milkcap mushrooms when Baha came across them. Later in the wild, they also came across Angel Wing mushrooms, but Alan denied to harvest them as well. Baha was worried that Alan had high expectations, but the latter was firm that he would only use Matsutakes or Chanterelles.

Baha and Alan did have a small scare during one of the nights when the fern they had put above their fire burned down due to the embers, but everything else was safe. After midway through their adventure in the wild, Baha and Alan decided to head toward the coast during low tide in search of some delicious seawater creatures. This allowed them to harvest plenty of Pacific Oysters and Shore Crabs. The duo also came across Stinging Nettles, which Alan was pretty happy about. It was towards the end that Alan finally found what he was looking for – Golden Chanterelles.

Happy with what he and Baha had been able to procure, Alan was ready to cook with his findings and the elk ribs that were provided to him and his competitor, Nico Albert. The culinary expert had four hours to cook his meal with Baha as his sous-chef. Alan’s appetizer was Wild Oyster Rockefeller, which was essentially cooked Oyster with cooked Nettle and Shore Crab butter. For entree, he served braised elk ribs with a wild forest medley of cooked Thistle roots and Chanterelles. The 3-course meal finished with a delicious Acorn flour crepe with Huckleberries as dessert. Though the decision was difficult, judges Kiran Jethwa and Valerie Segrest ultimately declared Alan the winner.

Where is Alan Bergo Now?

Presently, Alan is seemingly pretty happy with his life as a chef, writer, and forager. The ‘Chefs vs. Wild’ His first book, ‘The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora,’ was released in 2021 and has been praised by many for its contents. It was even featured in Food Tank’s list of books for Food Justice and Sustainability. Apart from the Hulu show, Alan can also be seen in ‘Field, Forest, Feast,’ AKA ‘The Wild Harvest.’ In 2022, the series won two Taste Awards and a James Beard Award. Alan could not be happier that the show he and Jesse Roesler worked so hard for was able to gain so many accolades.

The chef recently attended the Midwest Wild Harvest Festival 2022 and enjoyed his time there. During his downtime, Alan likes to go out in the wild, spend time in nature, and hopefully collect some delicious food items to be used later. He, along with Daniel Vitalis, is also the host of Wild Fed Podcast, which seems to be focused on food in the wild. We wish Alan the very best for his future ventures and hope that he has a wonderful life ahead.

