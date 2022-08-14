Is Clementine Dead? Did Angela Sarafyan Leave Westworld?

In the fourth season of HBO’s science-fiction series ‘Westworld,’ William AKA the Man in Black’s search for Maeve Millay leads him to her “best friend” Clementine Pennyfeather. When Clementine refuses to reveal Maeve’s location, William kills her, and Charlotte Hale creates a copy of her to add to her soldiers. In the fourth season finale, when William pushes the world to chaos upon turning against Hale, Clementine stands by her. She even offers to help her by “taking care” of the outliers, the humans who have diverged from Hale’s control. Clementine’s actions lead her to a life-threatening encounter, making the fans worry whether she is dead. Well, here’s the answer! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Clementine Dead?

When William sets out to destroy the Sublime, Clementine turns her attention to finding the outliers who have been rebelling against Hale. She promises Hale to take care of them and finds Frankie Nichols when the latter tries to escape from the city to rejoin her resistance group with her father Caleb Nichols and Ashley Stubbs. Clementine asks her the location of her group, only for her to refuse. She also kills Stubbs, who tries to stop her. When Frankie refuses to reveal the same, she tries to kill Caleb. Frankie manages to put a bullet in Clementine’s head to stop her from killing her father, killing her.

Clementine dies without fulfilling her aspiration to annihilate the outliers who have been troubling Hale and her hosts. However, since Clementine is a host, her death cannot be considered the end of her existence. She can be brought back to life if someone wishes to. It will not take much of an effort to rebuild Clementine and bring her back to life. In the fourth season finale, Dolores enters into the Sublime for a final test/game, possibly to discover an ultimate way to save the human beings and Hosts together. She sets the game in Westworld, where “everything” has started.

If Dolores is keen on bringing back the original hosts of the amusement park, she may create a copy of Clementine. Since the original Clementine gets killed to fulfill the command of Hale, a vicious version of Dolores herself, she may consider rebuilding Clementine to undo her mistake. But what if Clementine dies because Angela Sarafyan left the show? Well, let us share what we know about the same.

Did Angela Sarafyan Leave Westworld?

As of yet, neither HBO nor Angela Sarafyan has released an official announcement regarding the actress’ supposed departure from ‘Westworld.’ Although Clementine dies in the fourth season finale, the possibility of her getting rebuilt indicates that Sarafyan may remain a part of the show’s cast if it gets renewed for the fifth season. As Dolores brings the narrative of the show back to Westworld, it is only fitting that Clementine is part of the former’s final test/game. As someone who has suffered the humans’ tyranny for a long time, Clementine deserves to attain the ultimate freedom Dolores seeks to attain.

Considering these possibilities, we believe that Angela Sarafyan will most likely continue featuring in ‘Westworld’ if the fifth season of the show gets greenlit by HBO. We can expect Clementine to be back in Westworld as one of the place’s most popular attractions as she was before becoming sentient.

