Is Defending Our Kids: The Julie Posey Story Based on a True Story?

Directed by Joanna Kerns, Lifetime’s ‘Defending Our Kids: The Julie Posey Story’ is a crime movie revolving around a mother named Julie Posey who is alarmed when a pedophile connects with her daughter in an online chat room. Hence, the homemaker decides to take the reins in her own hand and turn the tables around by posing as a lonely teenager on online platforms in order to catch any sexual predators that might be trying to take advantage of minors.

Released in 2003, the movie stars Annie Potts (of ‘Young Sheldon‘ fame), Michael O’Keefe, Carl Marotte, etc. The movie’s realistic concerns about possible online threats during a time when the world of the internet was just starting to become accessible by the general public certainly garnered empathy from many in the audience. However, many people are curious if the movie is simply a fictional tale or actually rooted in real-life events, and we are here to explore the same!

Is Defending Our Kids: The Julie Posey Story a True Story?

Yes, ‘Defending Our Kids: The Julie Posey Story’ is based on a true story. The film actually closely follows the actions of a real-life woman named Julie Posey, whose crusade against online predators helped make the world of the internet just a bit safer for any minors using the platform. For her, the work was not only an ethical responsibility but also a cathartic process, given her own tragic history when it came to sexual predators.

Julie’s work against online predators began around 1996 when she interned at Jefferson County District Attorney’s office in Golden, Colorado. While working there, she got to meet an investigator, who, at the time, was starting to see an uprise in the type of crime that few had heard of before. In the influx of reports against predators who were using the internet to take advantage of children, some of whom were allegedly even traveling thousands of miles with the intent of having sexual relations with minors.

The whole situation did not sit well with Julie, who has publically shared about her own past when it comes to sexual abuse. According to her, she was sexually assaulted by one of her neighbors for a significant amount of her childhood. At the age of 16, she was abducted and raped by a stranger, which also left a mark on her. Knowing just how vulnerable children can be when it came to such matters, she became determined to try her level best to curb this issue.

The initial operation that was undertaken by Julie and her colleagues at the District Attorney’s office led to the arrests of nine different people within a couple of months, the accused belonging to three states. Her association with law enforcement lasted for nearly seven years as she helped in the majority of child predator cases. The work done certainly helped make the community a better place, given the proactive nature of their operation compared to a reactive one.

In 2002, when Julie was approached by producers in Hollywood who were interested in telling her story on the big screen, she was floored, having never expected such a thing. However, she embraced the opportunity and ultimately hired Eric Tuchman to serve as the movie’s writer, with Ira Pincus as one of the executive producers. In the same year, Julie decided to share her story with the world in the form of a book titled ‘My Life as a Cybercrime Fighter.’

The impact of Julie’s work, combined with the fame of the movie based on her life, was certainly quite wide-reaching. The author confessed that after the 2003 release of the Lifetime movie, she was contacted by many people who either wanted to thank her for her efforts or ask for advice about recovering from unfortunate past incidents. Some calls were also made to her to report cases of sexual abuse seemingly.

Indeed, ‘Defending Our Kids: The Julie Posey Story’ tells the story of a courageous woman who worked alongside law enforcement in taking a practice approach against predators who were trying to prey on minors through the use of the internet. While the movie does take some creative liberty when it comes to the telling of the story, the association of Julie Posey herself lends well to the film’s overall credibility.

Read More: Best Internet and Social Media Movies